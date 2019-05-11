What’s coming up in the auction rooms

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Saturday, May 11th; Sunday, May 12th: Matthews auction rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath ( auction has been postponed from May 4th and May 5th). The contents of Rostellan House, Temple Road, Dublin, and other clearances. To include over 1,000 lots. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Monday, May 13th: Oliver Usher auction rooms, John Street, Kells, Co Meath, 5pm. Executor sale of paintings on behalf of Cepta Mc Nabb in Ratoath, Co Meath, and Kingston Lodge in Navan, to include Hardy fishing rods and reels €500-€800, a rare 19th century music box €1,000-€1,200 – a similar piece was recently valued on Antiques Road Show at £2,000. A.O.H (Ancient Order of Hibernians) flag table €500-€800 See usherauctions.com

Tuesday, May 14th: Adams, St Stephen’s Green, fine jewellery and watch sale. See adams.ie

Thursday, May 16th: Sheppard’s auction house, Durrow, Co Laois. Masterworks sale. . sheppards.ie

Saturday, May 18th: Woodward Auctioneers, Cook Street, Cork: Contents of houses in Sunday’s Well and St Luke’s to include Georgian peat buckets (€500-€800), Horses Wading by Arthur Maderson (€6,000-€8,000) and a large selection of period garden furniture. See woodward.ie

Sunday, May 19th: de Vere’s, 65 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin. Classic furniture and contemporary art auction to feature Danish and Italian furniture from the 1950s to the 1970s. Also listed is the AXA art collection and cases of en primeur wine. See deveres.ie

Monday, May 20th: Mullen’s Laurel Park, Old Bray Road, Woodbrook, Bray. Classic and contemporary sale of fine art and period furniture. See mullenslaurelpark.comWednesday, May 22nd: O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin. Fine jewellery sale to include a Faberge gold Russian egg pendant €8,000-€12,000, a Faberge egg €1,400-€1,600, and a selection of pink sapphire and pink tourmaline rings. See oreillysfineart.com

Monday, May 27th: Whyte’s, RDS, Dublin. Important Irish Art sale to include works by William Leech, Jack B Yeats, Sir John Lavery and Paul Henry. See whytes.ie

FORTHCOMING FAIRS

Sunday, May 12th: North Dublin Antiques and Vintage Fair, Clontarf Castle hotel. To include vintage books, antiques and film and music memorabilia. See vintageireland.eu

Sunday, May 19th: The Cork Antiques Fair, The Clayton Silver Springs hotel.