What’s coming up in the auction rooms?

Forthcoming Auctions

Today, Saturday February 16th: Sean Eacrett Auctions, Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, Portlaoise 10am. Over 1,000 lots from the contents of Woodbrook House, Mountrath, and period residences in Dublin, Carlow and Kildare, to include a significant collection of Royal Doulton, and a range of items from a stationary Zorb – within a metal frame on a trailer – lot 167 (€800–€1,200) to fur coats, jewellery and vintage port. See seaneacrettantiques.ie

Monday, February 18th Mullen’s Laurel Park, Woodbrook, Old Bray Road, Shankill, Co Dublin. Over 900 lots to include a selection of 19th and 20th Century furniture, clocks, china, bronze, silver, mirrors, Waterford Glass chandeliers, Irish, English and continental paintings, oriental rugs and runners and garden statuary. Also listed is art from The Red Bank Restaurant in Skerries, as owner Terry McCoy is hanging up his apron after 36 years. Works include two paintings by Patrick Leonard; Cattle in a Field and Amiens Street Catholic Church, and also Ciarán Cleere’s Waiting for Currachs to Return at Night – which McCoy describes as the most admired painting in the restaurant. See mullenslaurelpark.com

Wednesday, February 20th O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms, 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8. Over 700 lots to include a selection of wrist watches. Lot 295: Gentleman’s 18ct gold Patek Philippe with black alligator strap (€5,500–€6,000) and Lot 540: 18ct gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual (€5,500–€6,000) Ladies wristwatches include Lot 555: 18ct white gold and diamond Cartier Santos (€7,000–€8,000) and Lot 540: 18ct gold Rolex (€4,500–€5,000). Two diamond riviere necklaces are also listed, Lot 164: 14ct of diamonds in total (€11,000–€13,000) and Lot 222: 14.2ct of diamonds (€11,500–€13,000) See oreillysfineart.com

Thursday, February 21st Herman and Wilkinson, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Around 700 lots to include a Schiedmayer boudoir grand piano, the boudoir is the size between a baby and full-sized grand piano. The Schiedmayer is a family run company since 1735, and list the National Symphony Orchestra, The BBC Symphony Orchestra and The London Philharmonic Orchestra as their clients. The piano is in tune, and just needs some woodwork polishing (€300–€500). Also listed is a large Persian rug in good condition (€300–€500) an old Jacobs advertising stand (€60) and a ten-piece dining room suite in light oak and bamboo (€400–€600). See hermanwilkinson.ie

Sunday, February 24th Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Dublin 2. The At Home Auction of 538 lots to include a large selection of silver, antique mirrors, paintings and furniture. Of interest is lot 32, a Victorian silver conductor’s baton (€400–€600) and lot 252, a fine George III satinwood and painted serpentine side cabinet (€2,000–€3,000) See adams.ie

Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th February

Sheppard’s Auction Rooms, The Square, Durrow, Co Laois

Paradigms and the Unexpected Sale of 850 lots to include period furniture, clocks, mirrors and an extensive range of fireside accessories. See sheppards.ie

Monday, March 4th Whytes, RDS, Dublin 4

Large selection of artworks in the Irish and International Art auction at the RDS by Whytes of Molesworth Street. Over €1m of works from prominent Irish artists such as Le Brocquy, Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats feature in the sale. See whytes.ie

Tuesday, March 5th Fonsie Mealy, County Arms Hotel, Birr, Co Offaly

The contents of 11 Oxmantown Mall, Birr to include over 549 lots of period furniture, paintings, antique dental curiosities and silver.

Forthcoming fairs

Tomorrow, Sunday, February 17th: Hibernian Antique Fair, Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry

Sunday, February 24th: Hibernian Antique Fair, The Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary