What’s coming up in the auction rooms

Forthcoming auctions

Until January 21st: Morgan O’Driscoll Online Irish Art Auction, 251 works, including Basil Blackshaw, John Shinnors and Evie Hone. Also included is lot 251: a print of Francis Bacon in Paris, 1977, by John Minihan (€200-€400) and lot 129: Coracle Boat, a bronze sculpture by John Behan (€900-€1,200). Three limited edition lithographs by Louis le Brocquy, lot 63: The Bull of Cuailnge (€1,500-€2,000), lot 77: Cuchulainn Mounting into his Chariot (€1,500-€2.000) and lot 100: Hand (€800-€1,200). Viewing at 1 Ilen Street Skibbereen, Monday 21st: 11am-3pm, morganodriscoll.com

Wednesday, January 23rd: O’Reilly’s, 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8, 1pm. Fine jewellery and silver auction with 555 lots. See oreillysfineart.com

Wednesday, January 23rd: Purcell Antiques, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly, 12pm. 680 lots to include the contents of two local houses, antiques, art, collectables, shop and pub signs, coins, militaria and silver. See purcellauctioneers.ie/auctions

Saturday, January 26th: Whytes, Freemason Hall, 17 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. Seamus Kearns postcard collection of over 100,000 cards, in 496 lots of both Irish and international interest. See whytes.ie

Saturday, January 26th: Sotheby’s, New Bond Street, London.

The contents of The Fine Arts Society – London’s oldest commercial gallery to include three lots by Sir William Orpen: lot 168: Seated Nude (€3,996-€5,600), lot 169: Reclining Nude (€2,254-€3,396) and lot 170: Miss Dorothy Styles (€45,276-€67,914). Also included is a watercolour by James Malton, lot 30: View of Provost’s House of Trinity College Dublin (€22,638-€33,957) and lot 87: A Musician, stained glass by Harry Clarke (€4,528-€6,791). See sothebys.com

Sunday, January 27th: Hegarty Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Centre, Bandon, Co Cork, 3pm. Auction to include furniture, fine art, silver and jewellery. Lot 13: a fine 18th-century hunting table (€800-€1,200) and lot 65, an early 20th-century silver goblet, marked “OR Me Fecit 1923” (Omar Ramsden). (€150-€300). The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has a selection of silver ware and drawings by silversmith Omar Ramsden on exhibit. See hegartyantiques.com.

Tuesday, January 29th: Sheppard’s Auction House, Durrow, Co Laois, 10.30am. Décor Decoded auction of 817 lots, including period furniture, Persian rugs and oriental ceramics. See sheppards.ie for further details.

Forthcoming fairs

Today, January 19th: Kilkenny Book Coin and Collectables Fair, Club House Hotel, Kilkenny, 10.30am

Tomorrow, January 20th: Hibernian Antique Fair, The Inn at Dromoland Castle, Co Clare, 11am.

Tomorrow, January 20th: Antique Fair and Vintage Ireland, Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, noon-6pm.