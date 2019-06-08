What it went for: auction results

Results:

May 1st, Bonham’s London, Montague Dawson’s Racing for the Corinthian Cup on Lough Derg €85,000.

Forthcoming Auctions:

Today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, June 8th and 9th

Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Bros Buildings, Kells, Co Meath. Over 900 lots from the contents of house clearances and a Foxrock residence, to include a 9ft mahogany hunting table and unusual curiosities. See matthewsauctionrooms.com.

Monday, June 10th

Mullen’s, Laurel Park, Old Bray Road, Woodbrook, Co Dublin. Classics and Contemporary Sale, to include a 19th century oak dresser, 26-piece Spode china set, a pair of Georgian mahogany knife boxes and a 19th century sewing kit in the form of a grand piano. See mullenslaurelpark.com.

Tuesday, June 11th

De Vere’s, Royal College of Physicians, Kildare Street. Irish Art and Sculpture Auction to include Tinker Picking Whitethorn by Louis le Brocquy, and works by Sean Keating, Patrick O’Reilly, Patrick Scott and Mainie Jellett. See deveres.ie.

Wednesday, June 12th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green. Important Irish Art Sale to include a substantial Sean Keating painting, and works by Paul Henry, Gerald Leslie Brockhurst, and William Scott. See adams.ie

Mitchell’s Auction Rooms, Mount Butler, Roscrea. Summer Antiques and Interiors Sale of 700 lots to include a large selection of oriental antiques, in the form of scrolls, fans and an important 2015 Moon Festival Panda proof coin with a piece of gold that has been to the moon (€4,500) See victormitchell.com.

Wednesday, June 19th

Ruby and diamond drop earrings €3,500- €4,200 O’Reillys

Sapphire and diamond brooch €3,900- €4,200 O’Reilly’s

Diamond and sapphire drop earrings €3,500- €4,200

Art deco diamond bracelet 13.58ct in total mounted in platinum €11,000- €13,500 O’Reilly’s

O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin. Fine Jewellery Sale to include a great collection of art deco pieces, of note is a particularly fine set of sapphire and diamond cufflinks (€2,700-€3,300) and a sapphire and diamond bar brooch (€3,900- €4,200) See oreillysfineart.com.

Wednesday, June 19th

Bonham’s, London. Decorative Arts and Contemporary Ceramics Sale to include two lots of Irish interest; Bindu – a 2019 stoneware and Ming porcelain work by Irish ceramicist Grainne Watts (€4,500- €5,700) and a large modernist rug by Donegal Carpets from 1935 (€1,100-€2,300).

Saturday, June 22nd

Lynes and Lynes, Eastlink Business Park, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Contents of city and country houses in addition to the contents of a convent with some particular Cork interest, to include a painting of Cork by Letitia Hamilton (€10,000-€15,000) an 18th century brass sundial by Daniel Voster, and a carved oak altar. See lynesandlynes.com.

Forthcoming Fairs:

Today and tomorrow, June 8th and 9th

National Antiques Fair, South Court Hotel, Limerick. One the largest fairs in the calendar with over 80 stands.

Tomorrow, June 9th

South Dublin Antiques and Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire 11-6pm.