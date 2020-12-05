Usher’s online auction to summon the spirit of Christmas

This coming Monday, December 7th, Kells-based auctioneer Oliver Usher will hold an online Christmas sale. Included in the 500 lots are a number of vintage children’s toys.

The highlight is a large furnished doll’s house designed by Keith Mosse, which is based on the current vendor’s own home.

An extraordinary craftsman of all things wooden, Mosse is now based in Australia, and the company is now run by the equally-talented craftsman, Phillipe Hétier.

Along with brothers Nicholas, who is one of Ireland’s best-known potters, and artist Peter, the three Mosse brothers represent some of the best of Irish craftsmanship.

The doll’s house, which is listed with a €1,200-€1,500 estimate is sure to attract interest among collectors, as Keith’s bowls have achieved in excess of €400 each at auction in the past.

Keith Mosse dolls’ house (€1,200- €1,500) – Oliver Usher online Christmas sale

Also in there along with rocking horses, pinball machines, board games and some nice stocking fillers, is a fabulous electric Rolls Royce car (€200-€300) which is sure to keep budding tycoons happy throughout the Christmas season.

The rare Player’s Please GAA figures (€400-€600 apiece) would make nice gifts for older collectors, as would a selection of old cameras, slides and pub ephemera.

Should you need extra bits and pieces in terms of Christmas table settings, the sale offers a selection of Royal Albert and Mason dinner sets, along with canteens of cutlery, glassware and old linen. There is even an old Willow Pattern turkey platter thrown in for good measure.

Art is represented in works by Harry Kernoff and Alexander Williams, and the highlights in antique furniture are a good selection of rosewood pieces, and a Boulle cabinet that belonged to the Seery family in Navan for three generations (€2,000-€3,000).

usherauctions.com