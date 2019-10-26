Swanzy’s cubist art, birds of prey and antlers: what sold in the auction rooms

Auction results

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23RD

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green, The Patrick and Antoinette Murphy Collection

Mary Swanzy The White Tower €90,000. Mary Swanzy Cubist Landscape €29,000; Patrick Collins Sligo Landscape €48,000; Paul Henry The Bog Cutting €80,000; Roderic O’Conor Dark Haired Nude Seated €30,500; Brian King Anthropocentric €11,000; Kathy Prendergast Night Ship €8,500; Breon O’Casey Dark Bird €16,000; Colin Middleton The Catalan Mousetrap €30,000; William Scott Still Life Pears €61,0000; Jack B Yeats Crossing the Canal Bridge €100,000; Conor Fallon Bird of Capricorn €8,500; Michael Farrell Citron Presse with Black and White €6,500.

William Scott Still Life Pears achieved €61,000 through Adam’s

Jack B Yeats Crossing the Canal Bridge, from the Tram Top achieved €100,000 through Adam’s

MONDAY OCTOBER 21ST

Morgan O’Driscoll RDS Irish and International Art Sale

Roderic O’Conor Seated Woman in a Red Dress €110,000; Jack Butler Yeats Early Morning €64,000; Andy Warhol Tomato-Beef Noodle Os from Campbell’s Soup II 1969, €15,000; Andy Warhol The Nun, from Ingrid Bergman 1983, €26,000; Sir John Lavery A Street in Rabat Morocco 1920, €28,000; John Behan Famine Ship (72x66x40cm) €11,000; John Behan Birds in Flight €10,000; Donald Teskey, Stella Maris €16,000.

Jack Butler Yeats Early Morning achieved €64,000 Morgan O’Driscoll

Oliver Usher John St, Kells, Co Meath

Cast metal skull and antlers €5,400; pair of taxidermy kudu heads €2,100; cased display of birds of prey €2,000; alphabet to fox hunting €1,300, serpent mirror €1,700, large Victorian mahogany dining table €3,000

RJ Keighery William Street Waterford.

Rosewood Collard & Collard baby grand piano €1,000; Cartier Rose Gold Love Bangle €3,600; Cartier 18ct gold and diamond crossover bangle €3,800; Ann Yeats Today and Tomorrow €500; large French three-door walnut and marquetry breakfront display cabinet €1,750.

Forthcoming Auctions

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green, Asian Art Sale

Almost 200 lots featuring fine oriental ceramics, sculpture and art. to include an inscribed and dated Tianhuang imperial seal; a rare inscribed pink ground Famille Rose tea tray; and a pair of Chinese blue and white ‘immortal’ bowls in addition to artefacts from Nepal, Tibet, Japan and India. See adams.ie

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7TH

Sheppard’s of Durrow Masterworks Sale. To include 147 lots with early 19th Irish portraits never seen in public, rare Chinese ceramics, wine, Irish paintings, fine jewellery, Killarney furniture and a Bluthner grand piano. See sheppards.ie

Sotheby’s London Irish Art Sale

To feature Ireland’s leading artists from the 19th century to the present day: Sir John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Paul Henry, Sir William Orpen, Jack Butler Yeats, Louis le Brocquy, Colin Middleton, Gerard Dillon, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Basil Blackshaw, Rowan Gillespie and Hughie O’Donoghue. See sothebys.com

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27TH

Bonham’s London: Important Design Sale

To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness 1st Baronet of Ashford; one of Ireland’s most famous statesmen and entrepreneurs, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000–€30,000)

Forthcoming Fairs

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9TH-10TH

National Antiques Fair South Court Hotel Limerick. Over 75 stands offering everything from period furniture, fine jewels, vintage accessories and art (see page 4).