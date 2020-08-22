Strong results at last of the summer wine sale

There were strong results at the recent Fine Wine and Spirits auction held by Adam’s of St Stephen’s Green on August 10th.

With more than 95 per cent of lots sold generating a revenue of €438,000, top lots – some of which were from the cellar of former restaurateur Peter White – included Chateau La Mission Haut Brion Grave from 1961. The 12 bottles achieved €29,000 against a reserve of €12,000–€16,000, with the 1989 vintage selling for €17,000 (€20,000–€30,000).

Most surprising was the Vosne Romanee Le Suchet 1945. The 11 bottles, which had a €700–€900 estimate, achieved an incredible €16,500.

Twelve bottles of Chateau La Mission Haut Brion Pessac 1989, sold for €12,000 (€8,000–€12,000); and the case of 12 bottles of Chateau Mouton Rothschild from 1982 achieved €11,000 (€7,000–€9,000).

The Works on Paper sale, also by Adam’s on August 10th, saw 73 per cent of lots sold generating €144,000.

Top lots were WB Yeats The Tower €9,500 (€2,000–€3,000); Pádraig Pearse letter €5,500 (€5,000–€7,000); Ortelius Irlandae Acurata Descripto €4,200 (€3,000–€5,000); The Linen Industry aquatints €2,800 (€2,500–€3,000); John Speed Five Maps of Ireland €2,600 (€1,500–€2,000); and design for a glass window in nine panels, by Harry Clarke €2,600 (€800–€1,200).

Damien Matthews Dr Slattery sale at Castlepollard on August 15th.

Exceptional Pair of Original Antique Bronze Figures €3,750; carved gilt wood over-mantle mirror with upper cartouche decoration €400; cast iron post box with Hibernia harp emblem with keys €420; selection of gold sovereigns €390-€400 each; Victorian carved marble figure of child with cherries €570; George III military tray mahogany on folding stand €260; unusual bronze urn €660; bronze sculpture of lion €420 and pair of burgundy leather deep button upholstered wingback armchairs €720.

Forthcoming auctions

Sunday, August 23rd: Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green – at home sale starting at 11am. adams.ie

Writing desk (lot 205 €800–€1,000) from a selection at Mullen’s of Laurel Park sale on August 24th

Fine silver tea service presented by the County of Kerry Club to Richard Chute Mason in 1866 will be offered at Mullen’s of Laurel Park sale on August 24th €2,500–€3,000

Monday, August 24th: Mullen’s Laurel Park, Old Bray Road, Bray, Co Wicklow – classic and contemporary Sale. To include a fine silver tea service presented in 1866 by the County of Kerry Club (a gentleman’s club in Tralee established in the 1830s) to Richard Chute Mason €2,500–€3,000; selection of 10 writing desks to include 19th century gilt brass-mounted walnut writing desk €800–€1,200; pair of sandstone garden urns at more than 2m high €8,000-€12,000. mullenslaurelpark.com

RJ Keighery, William Street, Waterford – online only sale. Antique Furniture and Effects sale to include furniture, rugs, jewellery, art and silver. antiquesireland.ie

O’Reilly’s jewellery sale on August 26th includes a selection of Cartier pieces including lot 141; an 18ct gold mid sized tank wrist watch €5,400–€6,500

Wednesday, August 26th: O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin – fine jewellery 48 hour timed auction. To include a selection of jewellery and watches by Cartier and Hermes. oreillysfineart.com

Wednesday, September 2nd: Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green – important Irish art sale. adams.ie

Saturday, September 5th: Woodward Auctions, Cook Street, Cork – online only sale. Contents from houses in Kinsale, Bandon and Rochestown to include: 14ft long Victorian d-end dining table €1,000–€2,000; two sets of Cork eleven-bar dining chairs €2,000–€3,000; Edwardian inlaid bow-fronted serving table €500–€800; Victorian walnut centre table €700–€1,000; Edwardian inlaid mahogany display cabinet €600–1,000; Persian Isfahan rug €3,000–€4,000; tallboy chest of drawers €400–€800 and Edwardian inlaid card table €500–€800. woodward.ie