Strong prices for Waterford Crystal and U2’s first press pack

Auction results

Monday, August 26th, RJ Keighery, Waterford, Antique Furniture Auction, Waterford Crystal lots sold well, including the master cutter sculpture Snaky Time, €3,000; five-branch chandelier, €2,000; pair of Brenda light fittings, €1,250, and oval vase with tall ships scene, €950.

Tuesday, August 27th, Aidan Foley Sixmilebridge, Pub Memorabilia and Antiques, from the 40-year collection of Limerick publican Kieran Murray. U2’s first press pack achieved €2,700 (€400-€600) sold to an online bidder; bust of James Joyce by Brian King, €2,000; 10-year-old Jameson whiskey, €700.

Forthcoming auctions

Tuesday, September 3rd, Sheppard’s, Durrow, Gems in the Attic Sale to include period furniture, taxidermy, paintings, Chinese and Japanese artefacts. See sheppards.ie

Wednesday, September 4th, Victor Mitchell, Mount Butler Rooms, Roscrea, to include a selection of period furniture and an important Donegal carpet, in addition to 100 lots from Kenny’s warehouse in Galway. See victormitchell.com

Saturday, September 7th, Woodward Auctions, Cook St, Cork, Contents of Modeligo, the property owned by former TD and mayor of Cork, Michael Sheehan to include set of six Cork dining chairs by O’Connell’s of Lavitt’s Quay €2,000-€3,000; Sheraton-style inlaid credenza, €1,000-€1,500; Georgian walnut chest on stand, €1,200-€2,000 and Sheraton inlaid corner display cabinet €1,000-€1,500. See woodward.ie Sunday, September 8th, Adams St Stephen’s Green, At Home Sale, to include almost 500 lots with a large selection of mirrors, Boulle work furniture, and period pieces. See adams.ie

Monday, September 9th, Milltown Auctions, Dromiskin, Co Louth, contents of period houses in Cootehill and Blackrock, to include a Georgian stick barometer by Spencer & Son, Dublin (€400-€500); campaign writing desk (€300-€400); Victorian walnut sewing/games table (€400-€500); enamel Gold Flake sign (€200-€400); Georgian pine wardrobe (€400-€500); Woodbine double-sided sign (€200-€300); period elephant foot stool/drinks cabinet (€200-€300) and Victorian walnut fold-over card table (€400-€600). See milltownauctionrooms.com

Tuesday, September 17th Sotheby’s, London, the complete, multi-artist album Les Peintres-Graveurs; the collection owned by Ambroise Vollard, one of the most important art dealers and publishers of the 20th century. Vollard was largely responsible for the validation of lithography as an art form, and this collection of 22 prints includes one of Edvard Munch’s most famous motifs, Angst (or Le Soir). Produced in collaboration with the eminent Parisian printmaker Auguste Clot, the subject was the first colour lithograph ever produced by Munch, who went on to become one of history’s most prolific and successful printmakers, £500,000-£1 million. See sothebys.com

Tuesday, September 17th, Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Fine Jewellery and Watches Sale to include pieces by the world’s top jewellery houses, Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels and important art deco pieces. See adams.ie

Forthcoming

Fairs

September 8th, Cork Antique Fair, Clayton Silver Spring Hotel.

September, 13th-15th, Timeless Antiques Fair, RDS Dublin.

September 15th, Antiques Fair, The Inn at Dromoland, Co Clare.

September, 22nd, Galway Antiques Fair Menlo Park Hotel.