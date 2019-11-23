Sotheby’s €3.4m sale sets new records for Irish artists

Results

Damien Matthews Clontarf Sale, November 16th and 17th

Fancy yellow diamond 4.01ct €32,000 (€45,000-€75,000), Japanese gold mounted box with solid silver lined interior €2,000 (€500-€800), Victorian gilt decorated over mantle wall mirror €1,200 (€1,000-€1,500), diamond 2ct solitaire €12,000 (€12,000-€18,000)

Sotheby’s Irish Art Sale, November 19th

The sale totalling €3.4 million set three new records for artists Hughie O’Donoghue, Joy Gerrard and Gabriel Hayes.

Jack B Yeats: A Paris of the West €787,964 (€565,000-€905,000), The Man in the Moon has Patience €379,390 (€170,000-€282,000), The Stevedore €262,654 (€136,000-€203,000) and The Bones €116,700 (€90,500-€136,000). Louis le Brocquy: Táin €102,143 (€79,000-€113,000), Image of Samuel Beckett €87,551 (€60,000-€90,500), Image of James Joyce €87,551 (€68,000-€90,500), Study (Man with a Towel) €49,612 (€45,000-€68,000). Roderic O’Conor: A Moonlit Breton Landscape €175,103 (€136,00-€203,000). Paul Henry: Clare Island from Achill €175,103 (€90,000-€136,000), Errigal €145,919 (€68,000-€90,500). Hughie O’Donoghue; The Owl Run €109,557 (€17,000-€28,200). Rowan Gillespie: Failing Better maquette III €80,285 (€22,600-€33,900). Gabriel Hayes: Cork Bowler €94,949 (€33,900-€56,500). Joy Gerrard: Flag €14,952 (€5,700-€7.900). All prices include buyer’s premium.

Adam’s Mid Century Sale, November 19th

Over 80 per cent sold. Mark Francis: Linear Axis €31,000 (€15,000-€25,000) Linear Combination €9,000 (€6,000-€8,000). Andy Warhol: Mother and Child €26,000 (€10,000-€15,000). Charles Tyrell: C7.07 €25,000 (€5,000-€8,000). Paddy Graham: Mayo Series – Approaching Storm €16,000 (€10,000-€15,000). John Bellany: Bonaventure €7,500 (€7,000-€10,000). Brionvega record player €3,800 (€1,500-€2,000)

Forthcoming Auctions

Sunday November 24th

Dolan’s Art Sale, Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick

Michael Hanrahan, Fair Day, €250-€350 Dolan’s Art Auction

Works by Sean Keating, Charles Lamb, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff and Mark O’Neill. John Behan’s Famine Ship (€3,000-€4,000). Also included is the studio collection of artist Michael Hanrahan to be sold without reserve. Hanrahan rose to prominence in 2011, when he was officially accredited to be an official artist for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland. Three of the artist’s paintings are in the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in addition to the White House in Washington, Áras an Uachtaráin and the Kennedy Library in Boston. dolansart.com

Monday November 25th

Whytes in association with Christie’s, RDS, Dublin

An important body of work from the collection of Ernie O’Malley to include 34 works by Jack B Yeats which are coming to the market for first time. whytes.ie

Morgan O’Driscoll

Online auction. morganodriscoll.com

Tuesday November 26th

Fonsie Mealy, Chatsworth Auction Rooms, Co Kilkenny

Chatsworth Winter Fine Art Sale

Over 700 lots to include ceramics, textiles, fine art, clocks, watches, port and wine. See fonsiemealy.ie

John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar

Edward IV Irish silver Groat dated 1473-1478, €200-€400, John Weldon

Over 450 lots to include: diamond single stone ring with diamond shoulders 2.55cts, clarity SI2, diamond shoulders weight 1.30cts. (€5,500-€6,500), Diamond line bracelet, 18ct gold set with 29 diamonds, total diamonds 6.30cts. (€6,000-€8,000), Ruby and diamond set line bracelet set in 14kt gold (€2,000-€3,000). Pair of diamond and ruby set 14kt gold cufflinks (€600-€900). Large selection of Waterford Crystal including six tall stem wine glasses (€80-€150), Edward IV Irish silver groat dated 1473-1478 (€200-€400) and 22ct Michael Collins gold coin (€500-€800) jwa.ie

Tuesday and Wednesday November 26th and 27th

Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois

Desire Jewels and Interiors sale

From the collection of film director Mike Todd, Hot Air Balloon by Ralph Cahoon €4,000-€6,000 Sheppard’s

Two early 19th-century Irish violins: Perry and Wilkinson with silver mounted bow €800-€1,200, and Keane of Dublin with a scroll mount of Daniel O’Connell €1,400-€1,800, an Archibald Knox tobacco box €400-€600, a selection of Louis Vuitton handbags, taxidermy and, from the collection of American film producer Mike Todd, Hot Air Balloon, a painting by Ralph Cahoon €8,000-€12,000. sheppards.ie

Wednesday November 27th

Victor Mitchell Mount Butler Auction Rooms

Antique Interiors and Collectables Auction

Over 700 lots to include 160 timepieces and clocks from the 1840s to the 1960s from a single owner collection featuring two rare skeleton clocks, cuckoo clocks, a fireman’s clock, French vineyard clocks, and watches. Twenty lots of interior reference books to include a signed copy of Irish Houses and Castles by the Knight of Glin. victormitchell.com

Bonhams London

Important Design Sale

To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000-€30,000) bonhams.com

Christies’ London

Important Jewel sale

Historic jewels formerly in the collection of Eugenie, the last Empress of France, to include an important pair of 19th-century natural pearl earrings (£60,000-£80,000) and a mid-19th century ruby and diamond heart locket pendant from 1850-60, (£10,000-£15,000). christies.com

Thursday November 28th

Bonhams London

Fine Wine Sale

Case of Chateau Latour from an Irish collection will be offered at the Bonhams Wine Sale on November 28th (£6,000-£8,000)

To include a small private Irish collection. The 23 bottles, with a combined upper estimate of £40,000, are the remains of an entire drinks cellar purchased in a private sale in 1955 for £500 – equivalent in buying power to £12,500 today. The 1945 vintage includes: Château Lafite Rothschild, Latour, Margaux, Haut Brion and Cheval Blanc as well as a case of Château Latour 1948 ( £6,000-£8,000) and five bottles of Cheval Blanc 1948 (£4,000-£5,000) bonhams.com

Monday December 2nd

Whytes RDS

Irish and International Art Sale

To include works by Letitia Hamilton, Tony O’Malley, Paul Henry, William Orpen, Colin Middleton and Stephen McKenna. whytes.ie

Tuesday December 3rd

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green

Fine Jewellery and Watch sale

adams.ie

Wednesday December 4th

Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr

Christmas Interest Book Sale

Over 690 lots to include Irish-interest books, maps, manuscripts, ephemera and posters. purcellauctioneers.ie

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green

Important Irish Art Sale

To include two important paintings by William Scott, which have never been on the market before: Still Life with Pan and Bowl (€200,000-€300,000) and Red and Red (€150,000-€200,000), along with three Paul Henry oils and a portrait of JP Donleavy by Robert Ballagh (€30,000-€50,000). Numerous works by Basil Blackshaw feature along with Colin Middleton, William John Leech and Margaret Clarke. adams.ie

Forthcoming Fairs

Sunday December 1st

Kinsale Antiques Fair

The Kinsale Hotel and Spa