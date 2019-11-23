Sotheby’s €3.4m sale sets new records for Irish artists
Jack B Yeats paintings also perform well; 34 of his works are set to make auction debut
Jack B Yeats, A Paris of the West achieved €787,964 (€565,000-€905,000) at Sotheby’s Irish Art Sale
Results
Damien Matthews Clontarf Sale, November 16th and 17th
Fancy yellow diamond 4.01ct €32,000 (€45,000-€75,000), Japanese gold mounted box with solid silver lined interior €2,000 (€500-€800), Victorian gilt decorated over mantle wall mirror €1,200 (€1,000-€1,500), diamond 2ct solitaire €12,000 (€12,000-€18,000)
Sotheby’s Irish Art Sale, November 19th
The sale totalling €3.4 million set three new records for artists Hughie O’Donoghue, Joy Gerrard and Gabriel Hayes.
Jack B Yeats: A Paris of the West €787,964 (€565,000-€905,000), The Man in the Moon has Patience €379,390 (€170,000-€282,000), The Stevedore €262,654 (€136,000-€203,000) and The Bones €116,700 (€90,500-€136,000). Louis le Brocquy: Táin €102,143 (€79,000-€113,000), Image of Samuel Beckett €87,551 (€60,000-€90,500), Image of James Joyce €87,551 (€68,000-€90,500), Study (Man with a Towel) €49,612 (€45,000-€68,000). Roderic O’Conor: A Moonlit Breton Landscape €175,103 (€136,00-€203,000). Paul Henry: Clare Island from Achill €175,103 (€90,000-€136,000), Errigal €145,919 (€68,000-€90,500). Hughie O’Donoghue; The Owl Run €109,557 (€17,000-€28,200). Rowan Gillespie: Failing Better maquette III €80,285 (€22,600-€33,900). Gabriel Hayes: Cork Bowler €94,949 (€33,900-€56,500). Joy Gerrard: Flag €14,952 (€5,700-€7.900). All prices include buyer’s premium.
Adam’s Mid Century Sale, November 19th
Over 80 per cent sold. Mark Francis: Linear Axis €31,000 (€15,000-€25,000) Linear Combination €9,000 (€6,000-€8,000). Andy Warhol: Mother and Child €26,000 (€10,000-€15,000). Charles Tyrell: C7.07 €25,000 (€5,000-€8,000). Paddy Graham: Mayo Series – Approaching Storm €16,000 (€10,000-€15,000). John Bellany: Bonaventure €7,500 (€7,000-€10,000). Brionvega record player €3,800 (€1,500-€2,000)
Forthcoming Auctions
Sunday November 24th
Dolan’s Art Sale, Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick
Works by Sean Keating, Charles Lamb, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff and Mark O’Neill. John Behan’s Famine Ship (€3,000-€4,000). Also included is the studio collection of artist Michael Hanrahan to be sold without reserve. Hanrahan rose to prominence in 2011, when he was officially accredited to be an official artist for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland. Three of the artist’s paintings are in the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in addition to the White House in Washington, Áras an Uachtaráin and the Kennedy Library in Boston. dolansart.com
Monday November 25th
Whytes in association with Christie’s, RDS, Dublin
An important body of work from the collection of Ernie O’Malley to include 34 works by Jack B Yeats which are coming to the market for first time. whytes.ie
Morgan O’Driscoll
Online auction. morganodriscoll.com
Tuesday November 26th
Fonsie Mealy, Chatsworth Auction Rooms, Co Kilkenny
Chatsworth Winter Fine Art Sale
Over 700 lots to include ceramics, textiles, fine art, clocks, watches, port and wine. See fonsiemealy.ie
John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar
Over 450 lots to include: diamond single stone ring with diamond shoulders 2.55cts, clarity SI2, diamond shoulders weight 1.30cts. (€5,500-€6,500), Diamond line bracelet, 18ct gold set with 29 diamonds, total diamonds 6.30cts. (€6,000-€8,000), Ruby and diamond set line bracelet set in 14kt gold (€2,000-€3,000). Pair of diamond and ruby set 14kt gold cufflinks (€600-€900). Large selection of Waterford Crystal including six tall stem wine glasses (€80-€150), Edward IV Irish silver groat dated 1473-1478 (€200-€400) and 22ct Michael Collins gold coin (€500-€800) jwa.ie
Tuesday and Wednesday November 26th and 27th
Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois
Desire Jewels and Interiors sale
Two early 19th-century Irish violins: Perry and Wilkinson with silver mounted bow €800-€1,200, and Keane of Dublin with a scroll mount of Daniel O’Connell €1,400-€1,800, an Archibald Knox tobacco box €400-€600, a selection of Louis Vuitton handbags, taxidermy and, from the collection of American film producer Mike Todd, Hot Air Balloon, a painting by Ralph Cahoon €8,000-€12,000. sheppards.ie
Wednesday November 27th
Victor Mitchell Mount Butler Auction Rooms
Antique Interiors and Collectables Auction
Over 700 lots to include 160 timepieces and clocks from the 1840s to the 1960s from a single owner collection featuring two rare skeleton clocks, cuckoo clocks, a fireman’s clock, French vineyard clocks, and watches. Twenty lots of interior reference books to include a signed copy of Irish Houses and Castles by the Knight of Glin. victormitchell.com
Bonhams London
Important Design Sale
To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000-€30,000) bonhams.com
Christies’ London
Important Jewel sale
Historic jewels formerly in the collection of Eugenie, the last Empress of France, to include an important pair of 19th-century natural pearl earrings (£60,000-£80,000) and a mid-19th century ruby and diamond heart locket pendant from 1850-60, (£10,000-£15,000). christies.com
Thursday November 28th
Bonhams London
Fine Wine Sale
To include a small private Irish collection. The 23 bottles, with a combined upper estimate of £40,000, are the remains of an entire drinks cellar purchased in a private sale in 1955 for £500 – equivalent in buying power to £12,500 today. The 1945 vintage includes: Château Lafite Rothschild, Latour, Margaux, Haut Brion and Cheval Blanc as well as a case of Château Latour 1948 ( £6,000-£8,000) and five bottles of Cheval Blanc 1948 (£4,000-£5,000) bonhams.com
Monday December 2nd
Whytes RDS
Irish and International Art Sale
To include works by Letitia Hamilton, Tony O’Malley, Paul Henry, William Orpen, Colin Middleton and Stephen McKenna. whytes.ie
Tuesday December 3rd
Adam’s St Stephen’s Green
Fine Jewellery and Watch sale
adams.ie
Wednesday December 4th
Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr
Christmas Interest Book Sale
Over 690 lots to include Irish-interest books, maps, manuscripts, ephemera and posters. purcellauctioneers.ie
Adam’s St Stephen’s Green
Important Irish Art Sale
To include two important paintings by William Scott, which have never been on the market before: Still Life with Pan and Bowl (€200,000-€300,000) and Red and Red (€150,000-€200,000), along with three Paul Henry oils and a portrait of JP Donleavy by Robert Ballagh (€30,000-€50,000). Numerous works by Basil Blackshaw feature along with Colin Middleton, William John Leech and Margaret Clarke. adams.ie
Forthcoming Fairs
Sunday December 1st
Kinsale Antiques Fair
The Kinsale Hotel and Spa