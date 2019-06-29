Signed first edition of Ulysses sells for €85k, strong price for Picasso print

Auction results

June 25th, Sean Eacrett Antiques, Castledermot. Contents of Prumplestown House, Irish longcase clock by Smiths of Dublin, €680 (€600-€1,200); Off Hook Head by John Ross Murphy, €2,800 (€3,000-€5,000); Silk Kashan rug, €620 (€600-€1,000); Peard trophy, €4,000; Tigers’ head taxidermies, €2,4000 and €1,650; RDS silver medal sets, €340-€400 each.

1.06ct diamond ring, €4,500 (€4,500-€5,500) John Weldon

June 25th, John Weldon, Temple Bar. More than 81 per cent sold including a 1.06ct diamond engagement ring, €4,500; 2ct diamond solitaire, €4,100; Cartier Love ring, €950; Cartier tank watch, €720.

June 25th and 26th, Sheppard’s Auction House, Durrow. Sale of the residue of Castle Blunden and other clients, Remington typewriter, €160 (€100-€150); Bavarian ruby gilt decanters, €240 (€200-€300); Chinese lamps, €2,200 (€800-€1,200); 19th-century Agra carpet, €7,000 (€8,000-€12,000).

Mark O’Neill The Drawing Room, €2,700 (€3,000-€4,000) Morgan O’Driscoll

June 24th, Morgan O’Driscoll, online auction. Pablo Picasso Faunes et Chevre, €5,400 (€400-€600); Brood Mare by Basil Blackshaw, €5,800 (€10,000-€15,000), and The Drawing Room by Mark O’Neill, €2,700 (€3,000-€4,000).

June 22nd, Lynes & Lynes, Carrigtwohill Co Cork. St Patrick’s Quay and Penrose Quay Cork, by Letitia Hamilton, €15,000.

June 18th, Fonsie Mealy Rare Book and Manuscript Sale. Sale realised €390,000 with 85 per cent sold, including a first, signed, edition of James Joyce’s Ulysses, €85,000; Archive accounts of the first Dáil, €18,000, and the Toddy Pierce GAA medal collection, €12,500.

Forthcoming Auctions

Saturday 29th, Woodward Auctions, Cork. To include a large selection of Victorian and Georgian furniture. The Crossroads, Tallow Horse Fair by Arthur Maderson, €2,000-€3,000.

Saturday and Sunday, June 29th and 30th, Matthew’s Auction, Kells, Co Meath. To include 900 lots from residences at Albany Road in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, Glencairn in Drumcree, and Tullyaniskey in Mullingar. Sale is scheduled to coincide with the Hinterland Literary Festival in Kells. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Sunday, June 30th, Victor Mee, Cloverhill, Co Cavan. Vintage Car and Motorcycle Sale to include a 1927 Humber used in the film The Wind That Shakes the Barley, a mid-1800s bicycle and a Honda 50. See victormeeauctions.ie

Sunday, June 30th Adam’s St Stephen’s Green. At Home Sale to include silver by Allan Adler, Russian Gardner porcelain and a fine selection of furniture. See adams.ie

Wednesday, July 3rd, Sotheby’s London. The Neil and Gina Smith collection to include three lots of Irish interest, an Irish George II mahogany tea-table, mid-18th century (£8,000-£12,000); George II mahogany sofa, presumed Irish, mid-18th century (£15,000-£25,000); and a library of various silver reference books and catalogues (£3,000-£4,000). See sotheby’s.com