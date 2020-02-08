Sean Scully in London and strong prices for jewellery in Dublin

Results and dates for upcoming events

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Elizabeth Birdthistle

Sean Scully's Pink Three will be auctioned at Sotheby's in London on February 19th with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000.

Sean Scully's Pink Three will be auctioned at Sotheby's in London on February 19th with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000.

 

Results

Tuesday and Wednesday, January 21st and 22nd

Sheppards of Durrow, Newtown House Sale Seventy-one percent of lots sold. Lot 794, Irish 18th century mahogany side table €4,600 (€2,400-€2,800); lot 151, Japanese bronze urn €3,800 (€700-€900); lot 589, carved Chippendale overmantle mirror €3,450 (€3,500-€5,500); lot 864, set of four Italianate stone sculptures €3,200 (€3,000-€5,000); lot 369, follower of Simon De Veliger €3,000 (€800-€1,200).

Tuesday, January 28th   

John Weldon Temple Bar

Seventy-four percent of lots sold. 1.28ct diamond cluster ring €4,900 (€4,00-€6,000); French/Swiss 18ct antique diamond and sapphire brooch €3,000 (€3,000-€5,000); Rocks diamond cluster pendant €2,250 (€2,000-€3,000); Appleby 0.70ct diamond cluster ring €2,600 (€1,500-€2,500); gentlemen’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control watch €1,720 (€500-€900); ladies 18ct gold Piaget watch €2,500 (€2,500-€3,500); canteen of Irish silver cutlery €1,500 (€1,500-€2,500).

Auctions

Monday, February 3rd Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Online Art and Sculpture sale.

Ends today. To include 160 works from the Antoinette and Patrick Murphy collection, and a further 100 lots of artworks with estimates from €80. adams.ie

Oliver Usher, John Street, Kells, Co Meath House clearances from Athboy, Kells and Lucan in addition to a pub clearance in Dundalk. Large William IV Dining Table (€2,000-€3,000); 19C bonheur du jour by Gillows & Co. (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian mahogany inlaid secretaire (€1,000-€1,200); cased set of birds (€700-€1,000); William IV rosewood library table (€800-€1,000). usherauctions.com

Friday and Saturday, February 7th and 8th, Lynes and Lynes, Eastlink Business Centre, Carrigtohill, Co Cork Open valuation day. Bring items or photographs for appraisal. No appointment necessary. lynesandlynes.com

Tuesday, February 11th Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Valentine Jewellery Sale.

Eighty six lots to include a large selection of rings, with pieces by Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. adams.ie

De Vere’s, Kildare Street Online Art auction. More than 150 lots, with estimates from €100-€2,000. deveres.ie

Saturday and Sunday, February 15th and 16th Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath Antiques and Interiors auction More than 1,000 lots, including contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Sunday, February 16th

Whyte’s, Kildare Street, On Line Art sale. whytes.ie

Hegarty Antiques, The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, Bandon, Co Cork. Fine Art and Antiques sale. hegartyantiques.com

Tuesday, February 18th

Sean Eacrett, New Park House, Ballysax, Co Kildare  

Fonsie Mealy, Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny
Sale of rare books of Irish and general interest. fonsiemealy.ie

Sotheby’s, London, Contemporary Art sale
To include two paintings by Sean Scully: lot 125, 8.20.89 (£50,000-£70,000) and lot 129, Pink Three (£200,000-£300,000). sothebys.com

Thursday, February 20th, Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois, Asian Art auction

Sale of an important Irish collection, which will be preceded by a lecture on Chinese ceramics by Professor Alan Fletcher of University College Dublin. sheppards.ie

Sunday, February 23rd, Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

At Home sale. adams.ie

Fairs

Tomorrow, Sunday, February 2nd Cork Antiques and Vintage Fair

Clayton Silver Springs Hotel, Tivoli, Cork

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.