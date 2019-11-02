Rare Irish silver, gold teeth and Jack B Yeats paintings: November auction rooms

Auction results

Sotheby’s New York Furniture Silver and Ceramic Sale

Irish Silver Salver, John Hamilton $12,500, Rare Irish silver octagonal sugar bowl WP Dublin (1717), $20,000, George II Walnut and Rouge Royal marble wine cooler (1740) $43,750. From an Irish collection: Nine Norwegian and Swedish silver spoons $18,750, and Norwegian silver dish $56,260 (estimate $3,000-$5,000). All results include buyer’s premium.

Forthcoming Auctions

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green, Asian Art Sale

Almost 200 lots featuring fine oriental ceramics, sculpture and art. See adams.ie.

John Weldon Cow’s Lane Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Jewellery Auction of 300 lots to include a selection of engagement rings, diamond jewellery, silverware, watches and curiosities. Single stone diamond 2.8ct ring (€11,000-€13,000), rare purple pink diamond cluster ring 0.54ct (€12,000-€15,000), 10.4ct emerald with diamond shoulders (€18,000-€22,000).

Eclectic lots include a collection of gold false teeth (21g) (€200-€300). See jwa.ie.

Collection of gold teeth (21g) €200-€300, John Weldon.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7TH

Sheppard’s of Durrow Masterworks Sale

See sheppards.ie.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY NOVEMBER 10TH AND 11TH

Milltown Auction Rooms Dromiskin, Dundalk, Co Louth

Two day auction of 900 lots to include the contents of Harbour View House Skerries, and 80 lots of antique pine from a retired pine restorer. Regency mahogany inlaid fold over tea table (€300-€400), Victorian inlaid oval drop leaf table (€300-€500), pine trunk in its original paint (€150- €200), Peterson Pipe display case (€200-€300), Players double sided sign (€300-€400) and Thor’s Croquet set (€200-€300). See milltownauctionrooms.com.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19TH

Adams’s St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Mid Century Modern sale featuring designs by Franco Albini, Gio Ponti, Ico Parisi, Augusto Romano and Max Ingrand and works by contemporary artists to include Robert Ballagh, Callum Innes, Patrick Graham, Sean Scully, Richard Gorman, Elizabeth Magill and Mark Francis. See adams.ie.

Sotheby’s London, Irish Art sale

To feature Ireland’s leading artists from the 19th century to the present day: Sir John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Paul Henry, Sir William Orpen, Jack Butler Yeats, Louis le Brocquy, Colin Middleton, Gerard Dillon, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Basil Blackshaw, Rowan Gillespie and Hughie O’Donoghue. See sothebys.com.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25TH

Whytes in association with Christie’s, RDS Dublin

An important body of work from the collection of Ernie O’Malley to include Jack B Yeats paintings which are coming to the market for first time. See whytes.ie.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27TH

Bonhams, London, Important Design sale

To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000-€30,000).

Forthcoming Fairs

NOVEMBER 7TH-10TH

Vue, the National Contemporary Art Fair, Royal Hibernian Academy Ely Place Dublin. See vueartfair.ie.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9TH-10TH

National Antiques Fair South Court Hotel Limerick.

Over 75 stands offering everything from period furniture, fine jewels, vintage accessories and art.

NOVEMBER 15-17TH

Art Source RDS Dublin to feature 200 contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries. See artsource.ie.