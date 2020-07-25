Quality shines in west Cork antiques summer sale

Even if you can’t get to staycation in west Cork this summer you can bring home a souvenir from that cosmopolitan corner of the country from the forthcoming auction at Hegarty Antiques.

Traditionally, the area has attracted many wealthy retirees who brought with them the stories of their lives in their furniture and furnishings, something current buyers now really appreciate, says second generation auctioneer Ted Hegarty whose sale on July 28th has some fine furniture and jewellery, as well as a myriad of smaller, decorative pieces that will work in both period and contemporary settings.

Lot 7 is a fine George III satinwood card table, circa 1790, that came from the home of now deceased John James, a bridge player who travelled the world. At just 90cm long it is neat enough to fit into a contemporary setting where its canted corners, rosewood cross-banding and ebony stringing throughout are interesting and talking-point details. Raised on square tapered legs with spade feet it is guiding €800-€1,000.

Vintage, hand knotted Tabriz Persian rug with a floral and foliage pattern

If you want to bring some texture to timber floors then a vintage, hand knotted Tabriz Persian rug with a floral and foliage pattern, from the estate of Dr Henry Blake, 365cm by 287cm, will add rich colour. It is guiding €1,400-€1,600.

Fans of vernacular furniture should check out lot 1, a 19th-century Irish, estate-made, oak and mahogany dresser that came from a Co Armagh private collection. Inlaid with boxwood, the three-shelf unit has a raised gallery back, dentil cornice and pierced decorative top with two drawers to its base. Standing just over 195cm high and almost 60cm wide it is guiding between €700-€900.

19th-century Irish, estate-made, oak and mahogany dresser that came from a Co Armagh private collection

Lot 39 is a rare Georgian red chinoiserie cabinet with curved glazed doors over cabinet doors beneath that open to reveal a hand-painted and shelved interior of figures walking in tree landscapes, flowers and pagodas with birds. Guiding €2,500-€3,500, it stands almost 200cm high and 90cm across and is a piece that will richly enhance the look of a room.

Rare Georgian red chinoiserie cabinet with curved glazed doors over cabinet doors

Desks are selling well, Hegarty says. “Prices have nearly doubled compared to this time last year.” Lot 78 is a solid Regency inlaid mahogany desk, with three drawers over six drawers and brass handles, guiding €900–€1,000.

There is a selection of jewellery including lot 2, a contemporary 18ct white gold ring with fancy yellow pear-shaped diamond surrounded by rows of brilliant cut white diamonds. Its estimate is €2,500-€3,000.

The auction takes place on Tuesday next, July 28th at 6pm with no in-person viewing. You can view the catalogue online at Hegartyantiques. com.

Hegartyantiques.com; the-saleroom.com