Photographs from Shackleton’s Endurance voyage in London sale

Auction Results

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February: Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath

Antiques and Interiors auction. Lot 716, silver mether cup, €1,900 (€1,500-€2,000); lot 35, five Bentwood chairs, €520 (€20-€30); lot 104, Cartier Tank gents watch, €1,600 (€2,000-€3,000).

Sunday, February 16th, Whytes Online Art sale

Lot 35, Evening on the Charles by Kerry Halman, €3,200 (€300-€500); lot 36, Good Hope by Allison Renshaw, €1,100 (€200-€300); lot 37, The Musician and her Apprentice by Ali Golkar, €5,000 (€300-€500); lot 38, Night Falls on the City by Ali Golkar, €1,300 (€200-€300); lot 40, Villa Italia by Ali Golkar, €1,500 (€200-€300); lot 60, Dublin Bay by George Potter, €2,600 (€700-€900); lot 44, Long View 2007 by Kathleen Dunn, €850 (€100-€200); lot 34, Orange Patch by Luc Leestemaker, €2,800 (€600-€800); lot 117, Committee Aran by John Francis Skelton, €1,000 (€500-€700).

Forthcoming auctions

Sean Eacrett online auction, ends February 23rd

Contents of 66 bedroom suites from Tulfarris Hotel and Country Club, which is undergoing renovation. 908 lots to include oak and velvet bespoke furniture. 52 velvet tub chairs (€20 each); 52 freestanding oak wardrobes (€30 each); 49 white oak desks (€20 each) along with mirrors, breakfast tables, lamps and curtains. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Sunday, February 23rd, Adam’s St Stephen’s Green, At Home sale.To include almost 250 lots of period furniture, mirrors, Chinese artefacts and a large collection of silver. See page 5. adams.ie

Monday, February 24th, RJ Keighery, City Auction Rooms, Waterford, Antique and Decorative Sale

Over 700 lots to include: lot 736, Murano by Brevealto centre light (€300-€500); lot 680, classic Vico Magistretti newly reupholstered two seater sofa (€1,000-€1,200); lot 644, Mending Nets, oil on canvas, signed Healy (€500-€800); lot 627, Italian Trajan column and Roman column composite engravings on canvas (€700-€1,000 each); lot 601, pair of quality marble fluted pedestals (€600-€900); lot 600, Victorian ebonised shaped credenza with ormolu mount (€800-€1,200); lot 355, large tapestry top stool (€300-€500); lot 387, antique mahogany inlaid bureau (€400-€600); lot 528, ebonised 12-drawer haberdashery chest with original brass fittings (€400-€600) and lot 441, 18ct white gold diamond tennis bracelet with 4.5ct of diamonds (€4,500-€5,500). antiquesireland.ie

Tuesday, February 25th, John Weldon Cow’s Lane Temple Bar, Jewellery Sale

Edwardian silver two-handle presentation cup weighing about 6kg, standing 55cm tall dating from 1907 (€3,000-€5,000); The Wandle Cup, a silver two handle cup weighing 505g (€250-€450); silver cowrie shell snuff box (€400-€600); George II Irish sugar bowl by John Moore of Dublin 1740 (€400-€600); fine diamond bracelet with 31 diamonds – estimated weight 12.65ct (€20,000-€30,000) in addition to a large selection of diamond rings and silver. jwa.ie

Wednesday, February 26th, Victor Mitchell, Mount Butler Auction Rooms, Roscrea, Spring Antique and Interior Auction

To include a good mix of furnishings, decorative arts and restaurant décor. victormitchell.com

Victor Mee, Cloverhill, Co Cavan, Irish Country Interiors Sale

A rare collection of Irish vernacular furniture in addition to a selection of period furniture and advertising signs. victormeeauctions.ie

Bonham’s London,Travel and Exploration auction To include rare images from Ernest Shackleton’s doomed expedition on Endurance from 1914-1917. The ship became trapped in pack ice and eventually disintegrated in 1915. The crews escape has become legendary and was captured by the expeditions’ official photographer, Australian Frank Hurley. The newly discovered Photographs of Scenes and Incidents in Connection with the Happenings to the Weddell Sea Party, is listed with an estimate of £30,000-£40,000. bonhams.com

Saturday, February 29th, Sean Eacrett, Ballybrittas, Co. Laois

Fine Art and Antiques sale. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Oliver Usher, Dowdstown House, Dalgan Park, Navan

Contents of Dowdstown House and the Holy Faith Convent in Celbridge to include: Victorian mahogany four-door breakfront bookcase (€2,000-€3,000); pair of Victorian mahogany turnover leaf games tables (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian hall table (€800-€1,100); William IV serving table (€700-€1,000); mahogany hunting table (€1,000-€1,400); 19th-century mahogany extension table (€1,200-€1,600) and Georgian brass dial grandfather clock, J Blundell Dublin (€2,500- €3,600). usherauctions.com

Friday, March 6th, Sotheby’s New York, Contemporary Curated Sale

Lots 247 and 255, Sean Scully: Small Vertical Red Wall (€108,455-€162,682) and Untitled (€45,190-€63,265); lot 334, Jim Hodges The Good News/Belfast Telegraph (€10,800-€16,268). sothebys.com

Forthcoming fairs and events

Saturday, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st

Kilronan Castle Antiques Fair, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon