May Guinness proves sleeper lot as Woman with Red Hair makes €34,000

Auction results

September 15th, Oliver Usher, Beamond House, Bellewstown, Co Meath. French grand piano, €1,600; club fender, €1,800; pair Regency knife boxes, €1,100; garden bench €1,100, and Victorian gilt overmantle. €900.

September 16th, Whyte’s Art Sale, RDS. More than 75 per cent, sold grossing in excess of €900,000. Louis le Brocquy image of Samuel Beckett, €210,000 (€100,000-€150,000); Colin Middleton, Woman with Birds, €42,000 (€20,000-€30,000); May Guinness, Woman with Red Hair, €34,000 (€6,000-€8,000) sold to a collector in California; Nathaniel Hone, Herdsman and Cows on a Country Road, Glenmalure, Co Wicklow,€25,000 (€15,000-€20,000); Basil Blackshaw, Tree, €24,000 (€15,000-€20,000); Rory Breslin, The Guinness Mask, €11,500 (€5,000-€7,000); Camille Souter, Untitled, €10,500 (€5,000-€7,000).

September 17th, RJ Keighery, Waterford pub and hotel contents sale. Antique enamel black cat sign, €850; Locke’s whiskey frameless mirror, €530; National brass till, €520.

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Fine Jewellery and Watches sale. Van Cleef & Arpels, sapphire and turquoise bracelet, €55,000 (€55,000-€75,000) with matching earrings, €30,000 (€30,000-€40,000); art deco diamond and emerald bracelet, €26,000 (€25,000-€35,000); yellow sapphire and diamond pendant, €21,000 (€15,000-€20,000); sapphire and diamond pendant, €21,000 (€10,000-€15,000); 5.34ct diamond ring, €18,000 (€18,000-€22,000); Cartier bracelet, €9,400 (€5,000-€7,000).

John Weldon, Temple Bar, Dublin, Fine Jewellery sale. 2.3ct F colour diamond solitaire, €13,500 (€12,000-€15,000); 2ct G colour solitaire, €12,100 (€10,000-€15,000).

Forthcoming auctions

September 23rd, Oliver Usher, John St, Kells, Co Meath. 600 lots to include three bookcases: Victorian four-door mahogany breakfront (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian two-door red walnut bureau (€500-€800) and Victorian mahogany secretaire (€600-€800). See usherauctions.com

September 24th, Sean Eacrett, The Osprey Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare. Contents of Mill House, Leinster Rd, Naas, with over 500 lots to include period furniture, paintings and collectables. See seaneacrettantiques.ie

September 24th and 25th, Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois. Legacy of the big house sale. Over 1,200 lots to include Persian carpets, Chinese artefacts, selection of important chairs, mirrors, and paintings. See sheppards.ie

September 25th, O’Reilly’s jewellery sale. Limited edition Faberge egg, Cartier watches, and an 18ct rose gold diamond set Cartier Love bangle. See oreillysfineart.com

September 28th and 29th, Matthews auction rooms, Duke Bros Building, Kells Co Meath. Over 950 lots to include several house clearances. Royal Doulton femme fatale series, €70-€120; ornately carved set of walnut chairs from 1800s, €300-€500; large stuffed kudu head from Malawi, 1909, €200-€300; and cased diorama of rare and exotic birds, €500-€800. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Antiques and Vintage Fairs

September 22nd, Galway Antiques Fair, Menlo Park Hotel.

September 30th- October 13th, The 165th exhibition by the Watercolour Society of Ireland at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park, Dublin.