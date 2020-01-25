Luggala lots sell high in London, Carton house table unsold

Auctions Results

January 15th, RJ Keighery Antiques, Waterford Lot 109, two antique timber fairground horses, €320 (€100-€200); lot 142, captain’s chair, €200 (€200-€300); lot 204 and 205, buttoned-back Chesterfield settees, €820 each (€300-€500); lot 280-289, pairs of pitch pine pews, €340 each (€200-€300) each; lot 385, mounted boars head, €240 (€200-300); lot 470, large hardwood ship’s wheel with brass centre and mounting plate, €1,800 (€1,500-€1,800).

January 21st, Sotheby’s London Royal and Noble sale From the collection of Garech Browne: lot 187, jewelled breast star, €32,343 (€8,000-€10,000); lot 192, Claddagh ring €11,026 (€2,950-€5,300); lot 203, Claddagh ring, €9,556 (€1,800-€2,300); lot 215, wedding band, George Robinson Galway, €8,086 (€1,800-€2,900); lot 228, gold enamel Indian pocket watch, €29,403 (€11,700-€17,600); lot 229, pocket watch, €30,873 (€11,700-€17,600); lot 231, 17th-century verge watch, €66,156 (€29,300-€41,000); lot 246, Fan Dancer, bronze, €20,582 (€11,700-€17,600) and lot 250, Birds of Prey by Morris Graves €29,403 (€23,400-€35,000). From Killadoon House: lot 1, set of chairs, €55,000 (€17,400-€29,500); lot 10, equestrian battle scenes by Melotte, €80,857 (€35,100-€58,500); lot 16, Italian 17th-century table top, €117,610 (€46,800-€70,500); lot 57, after Joshua Reynolds, caricature of Thomas Brundell-Bruce, €102,909 (€4,700-€7,300). Lot 71, George II carved mahogany side table from Birr Castle, and lot 72, the Regency dining table from Carton House, unsold. Note all prices include buyer’s premium

Forthcoming auctions

Saturday, January 25th, Sean Eacrett Auctions, Ballybrittas, Co Laois Annual No Buyer Commission sale. 500 lots to include the contents of bedrooms from a four-star hotel along with art, antiques and collectables to be sold without a buyer’s premium. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Sunday, January 26th Hegarty Antiques, The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, Bandon Fine Art and Antiques auction. Lot 4, a fine George III mahogany fold-over tea table, (€450-€550); lot 19, a rare hand drawn land map from the early 19th century (€200-€400); lot 9, Kitty Wilmer O’Brien, Cycling Home, West of Ireland (€3,000-€5,000), hegartyantiques.com

January 28th, John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin Jewellery auction. To include a selection of watches by Rolex, Cartier and Piaget in addition to auction highlights: fine diamond single-stone ring, 3.03cts J-K colour and VS1 clarity set with 14 baguette diamonds totalling .70ct (€12,000-€15,000); French or Swiss 18ct white gold antique diamond and sapphire art deco brooch, 3cts of diamonds (€3,000-€5,000). The sale also features pieces by Tiffany, Appleby and a good selection of silver. jwa.ie

January 29th, Victor Mee, Coolnalitteragh, Cloverhill, Co Cavan Pub Memorabilia and Collectable sale. To include signs by Guinness, Jameson, Murphy’s and Paddy’s, along with a rare Shamrock Whisky advertising mirror with gilded lettering by Veritor from 1910 (€5,000-€10,000). victormeeauctions.ie

February 15th and 16th, Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath Antiques and interiors auction. Over 1,000 lots including contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co Meath, matthewsauctionrooms.com

February 16th, Whytes On Line Art sale, whytes.ie

Forthcoming fairs

January 26th, Carlow Antiques & Vintage Fair, The Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow.

Tipperary Antiques and Vintage Fair, Cahir House Hotel, Co Tipperary.