Letters from teenage WB Yeats and Tiffany diamonds: what’s coming up in auctions

Christmas rare book online sale to include first editions of De Profundis, Oscar Wilde

Elizabeth Birdthistle

 

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Please note – as government health restrictions may change – do consult with auction rooms in advance of any in room sales. Most auction houses offer telephone bidding in addition to online sales, and viewings are strictly by appointment.

Saturday, December 5th

Sotheby’s London
Old Masters online sale
Saint John the Baptist by Cesare Gennari was once owned by Mr Longfield, of Longueville House in Mallow, Co Cork (£10,000-£15,000). See sothebys.com

Lev Mitchell, Rathbran Cottage, Collon, Co Louth
Contents of Rathbran Cottage, belonging to Mrs Mags Kirk-Carric, to include antiques, art and equestrian equipment. See milltownauctionrooms.com

Lynes and Lynes, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork
Online sale
Executor sale of the contents of a property in Glounthaune. See lynesandlynes.com

Mullen’s Laurel Park, Bray Road, Dublin
Collector’s Cabinet live and online sale (rescheduled from October 31st)
See mullenslaurelpark.com

Monday, December 7th

Morgan O’Driscoll
Affordable Off the Wall online art sale
See morganodriscoll.com

Whytes Molesworth St
Exceptional Irish art live and online sale
To include works by Louis le Brocquy, Sir William Orpen, Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats. See whytes.ie

Until Tuesday, December 8th

Adam’s Blackrock
Fine Art and Antiques timed online sale
See adamsblackrock.com

Sotheby’s London
English literature, history, science, children’s books and illustrations online sale
Works of Irish interest include previously unknown letters written by a teenage WB Yeats. The series of seven letters, written to Ethel Veasey between 1883–1885 (the earliest of which was written when Yeats was just 18), are completely unpublished and come to the market for the first time via the family of the recipient (£12,000-£18,000). See sothebys.com

Tuesday, December 8th

De Vere’s, Kildare Street
Irish art auction online sale
See deveres.ie

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
Fine jewellery and watch sale live and online sale
See adams.ie

An emerald and diamond three stone ring set in 18ct gold ( 1,200- 1,800) John Weldon
An emerald and diamond three stone ring set in 18ct gold ( €1,200- €1,800) - John Weldon

John Weldon, Temple Bar
Fine jewellery online sale
Diamond line necklace, total estimated weight of diamonds 14.50cts set in 18ct gold (€13,000-€18,000); diamond solitaire ring (3.14cts) H colour (€9,000-€12,000); Omega Seamaster automatic calibre 591 (€650-€750); gents 18ct gold Baume and Mercier watch approximately 87 grams (€4,000-€5,000) and heavy gold curb link bracelet 43.8 grams (€600-€900). See jwa.ie

A heavy gold curb link bracelet approx. 43.8 grams ( 600- 900) John Weldon
A heavy gold curb link bracelet approx. 43.8 grams ( €600- €900) John Weldon

Tuesday, December 8th – Tuesday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
Fine vintage wines and spirits timed online sale
Methuselah bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne 2000, (€10,000).  See adams.ie

Until Wednesday, December 9th

Sotheby’s, London
European and British art online sale
To include art from the collection of Michael Smurfit.
See sothebys.com

Wednesday, December 9th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
Important Irish art live and online sale
To include works by Jack B Yeats, Daniel O’Neill, Letitia Hamilton and Louis le Brocquy. See adams.ie

O’Reilly’s, Francis Street
Fine jewellery and watches online sale
To include gems by Tiffany and Cartier to include a diamond (12ct) Cartier line bracelet (€38,000-€42,000); early 20th century pave set diamond bracelet (€9,000-€12,000); art deco onyx and diamond cufflinks (€1,600-€1,800) and Louis Vuitton handbag and purse (€650-€850). See oreillysfineart.com

A diamond set French brooch ( 500- 800) John Weldon
A diamond set French brooch ( €500- €800) - John Weldon

Wednesday, December 9th and Thursday, December 10th

Fonsie Mealy, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
Christmas rare book online sale
To include first editions of De Profundis, Oscar Wilde (€170-€240); The Doors of Perception, Aldous Huxley (€180-€220) and No Retreat from Tomorrow, Lyndon Johnson – also signed by president Lyndon Johnson (€300-€400); limited editions include Moby Dick, Herman Melvill (€150-200). See fonsiemealy.ie

Tuesday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
Mid-century modern sale live and online sale
See adams.ie

Thursday, December 17th

Bonhams, London
Fine books and manuscripts sale
Irish interest includes an illustrated letter from William Orpen (lot 13, £1,000-£2,000) and The Earl of Ross’s Report on the First Regiment of Horse 1783 (lot 11, £600-£800). See bonhams.com

FORTHCOMING FAIRS

Today and tomorrow, Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th

Hibernian Antiques Virtual Fair
To receive notifications and details contact robinodon@gmail.com

