Letters from teenage WB Yeats and Tiffany diamonds: what’s coming up in auctions

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Please note – as government health restrictions may change – do consult with auction rooms in advance of any in room sales. Most auction houses offer telephone bidding in addition to online sales, and viewings are strictly by appointment.

Saturday, December 5th

Sotheby’s London

Old Masters online sale

Saint John the Baptist by Cesare Gennari was once owned by Mr Longfield, of Longueville House in Mallow, Co Cork (£10,000-£15,000). See sothebys.com

Lev Mitchell, Rathbran Cottage, Collon, Co Louth

Contents of Rathbran Cottage, belonging to Mrs Mags Kirk-Carric, to include antiques, art and equestrian equipment. See milltownauctionrooms.com

Lynes and Lynes, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Online sale

Executor sale of the contents of a property in Glounthaune. See lynesandlynes.com

Mullen’s Laurel Park, Bray Road, Dublin

Collector’s Cabinet live and online sale (rescheduled from October 31st)

See mullenslaurelpark.com

Monday, December 7th

Morgan O’Driscoll

Affordable Off the Wall online art sale

See morganodriscoll.com

Whytes Molesworth St

Exceptional Irish art live and online sale

To include works by Louis le Brocquy, Sir William Orpen, Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats. See whytes.ie

Until Tuesday, December 8th

Adam’s Blackrock

Fine Art and Antiques timed online sale

See adamsblackrock.com

Sotheby’s London

English literature, history, science, children’s books and illustrations online sale

Works of Irish interest include previously unknown letters written by a teenage WB Yeats. The series of seven letters, written to Ethel Veasey between 1883–1885 (the earliest of which was written when Yeats was just 18), are completely unpublished and come to the market for the first time via the family of the recipient (£12,000-£18,000). See sothebys.com

Tuesday, December 8th

De Vere’s, Kildare Street

Irish art auction online sale

See deveres.ie

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Fine jewellery and watch sale live and online sale

See adams.ie

An emerald and diamond three stone ring set in 18ct gold ( €1,200- €1,800) - John Weldon

John Weldon, Temple Bar

Fine jewellery online sale

Diamond line necklace, total estimated weight of diamonds 14.50cts set in 18ct gold (€13,000-€18,000); diamond solitaire ring (3.14cts) H colour (€9,000-€12,000); Omega Seamaster automatic calibre 591 (€650-€750); gents 18ct gold Baume and Mercier watch approximately 87 grams (€4,000-€5,000) and heavy gold curb link bracelet 43.8 grams (€600-€900). See jwa.ie

A heavy gold curb link bracelet approx. 43.8 grams ( €600- €900) John Weldon

Tuesday, December 8th – Tuesday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Fine vintage wines and spirits timed online sale

Methuselah bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne 2000, (€10,000). See adams.ie

Until Wednesday, December 9th

Sotheby’s, London

European and British art online sale

To include art from the collection of Michael Smurfit.

See sothebys.com

Wednesday, December 9th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Important Irish art live and online sale

To include works by Jack B Yeats, Daniel O’Neill, Letitia Hamilton and Louis le Brocquy. See adams.ie

O’Reilly’s, Francis Street

Fine jewellery and watches online sale

To include gems by Tiffany and Cartier to include a diamond (12ct) Cartier line bracelet (€38,000-€42,000); early 20th century pave set diamond bracelet (€9,000-€12,000); art deco onyx and diamond cufflinks (€1,600-€1,800) and Louis Vuitton handbag and purse (€650-€850). See oreillysfineart.com

A diamond set French brooch ( €500- €800) - John Weldon

Wednesday, December 9th and Thursday, December 10th

Fonsie Mealy, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Christmas rare book online sale

To include first editions of De Profundis, Oscar Wilde (€170-€240); The Doors of Perception, Aldous Huxley (€180-€220) and No Retreat from Tomorrow, Lyndon Johnson – also signed by president Lyndon Johnson (€300-€400); limited editions include Moby Dick, Herman Melvill (€150-200). See fonsiemealy.ie

Tuesday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Mid-century modern sale live and online sale

See adams.ie

Thursday, December 17th

Bonhams, London

Fine books and manuscripts sale

Irish interest includes an illustrated letter from William Orpen (lot 13, £1,000-£2,000) and The Earl of Ross’s Report on the First Regiment of Horse 1783 (lot 11, £600-£800). See bonhams.com

FORTHCOMING FAIRS

Today and tomorrow, Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th

Hibernian Antiques Virtual Fair

To receive notifications and details contact robinodon@gmail.com