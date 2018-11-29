Johnny Sexton’s winning-kick boots sell for €15,500 at auction

A pair of rugby boots which belonged to the newly-crowned World Rugby Player of the Year, Johnny Sexton, were sold for €15,500 at Sheppard’s auction rooms in Durrow, Co Laois yesterday.

The bashed-up boots – worn by Sexton when he scored a winning drop goal against France in February – were the final item to come under the hammer in Sheppard’s final sale of 2018. Lot 1267 was being auctioned for charity with all proceeds, including the auctioneer’s fees, going towards the medical treatment of eight-year-old Anna Browne from Mallow, Co Cork.

In the event the boots raised a whopping €25,500 for the fund as the under-bidder – in a hugely generous gesture – donated a further €10,000 on top of the hammer price of €15,500.

“The timing couldn’t have been better, given the announcement of the World Player of the Year award this week,” Philip Sheppard told The Irish Times.

“The boots have been bought by a philanthropist who wants them to tour schools in Ireland, using Johnny Sexton’s outstanding career as a catalyst to help get children interested in all kinds of sport. He is an Irishman, an international businessman and a longstanding client of Sheppard’s.”

The bashed-up boots were delivered to the auctioneer in a Dunnes bag

“I don’t know if this is significant,” he added, “but the boots arrived to us in a Dunnes Stores bag. Several Chinese pieces which also sold for big prices have also some in Dunnes Stores bags, so it looks as if they’re our lucky bags.”

There was a major buzz in the Durrow auction rooms as auctioneer Michael Sheppard conducted the bidding, acknowledging a range of pre-sale bids, some of which were as modest – or as outlandishly optimistic – as a fiver.

However, the real action kicked off with a commission bid of €10,000, and proceeded from there up to the final figure of €15,500.