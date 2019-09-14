Irish collectors secure strong prices for British works

RESULTS

Saturday, September 7th

Woodward Auctions, Cork

Set of six Cork dining chairs by O’Connell’s of Lavitts Quay, €2,500 (€2,000-€3,000); Sheraton-style inlaid credenza, €1,050 (€1,000-€1,500), Sheraton inlaid corner display cabinet, €1,100 (€1,000-€1,500)

Sunday, September 8th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

At Home Sale, Victorian oak and brass hall stools, €4,200 (€1,500-€2,500); George IV mahogany bow front serving table, €1,800 (€1,000-€1,500); Waterford chandelier, €1,700 (€1,500-€2,000); gilt metal and onyx crucifix, €1,700 (€300-€400); Russian porcelain chess set, €1,500 (€500-€800), Killarney arbutus table, €1,100 (€1,200-€1,800)

Monday, September 9th

Milltown Auctions, Dromiskin, Co Louth

Campaign writing desk, €1,080 (€300-€400); Victorian walnut sewing/games table, €500 (€400-€500); enamel Gold Flake sign, €700 (€200-€400); Georgian pine wardrobe, €400 (€400-€500)

Tuesday, September 10th

Sotheby’s London,

Made in Britain. Works owned by Irish collectors, Patrick and Antoinette Murphy. Three Ideas for Sculpture, Henry Moore, £37,500 (£20,000-£30,000); Jungle Bird, Breon O’Casey, £13,750 (£3,000-£5,000); Self-Portrait, John Bellany, £4,750 (£3,000-£5,000). Sale prices include buyer’s premium

AUCTIONS

Saturday, September 14th

Bonhams Goodwood Estate, Chichester

17-tonne truck featuring an 80sq m mural by graffiti artist Banksy. Painted in 2000 for the Turbo Zone International Circus, the Volvo truck with the prophetic title, ‘Laugh Now But One Day We’ll Be in Charge’ (£1m-£1.5m)

Sunday, September 15th

Oliver Usher Beamond House, Bellewstown, Co Meath

From the collections of June and Paul Byrne, to include three Waterford Crystal chandeliers, Kilkenny marble fireplaces, light fittings, paintings, clocks, garden statuary and a baby grand piano. usherauctions.com

Hegarty’s, Bandon, Co Cork

Contents of Mishells House, Bandon, over 400 lots to include a fine regency rosewood cross-banded fold-over card table (€2,000-€3,000), paintings by Kenneth Webb, Samuel Prout and a selection of silver, clocks and collectables. hegartyantiques.com

Monday, September 16th

Whyte’s Irish and International Art sale, RDS

In excess of €1m of important art, to include Jack B Yeats, Louis le Brocquy, May Guinness, Daniel O’Neill, Nathaniel Hone, and Basil Blackshaw along with international artists such as Andy Warhol and Raoul Dufy. This sale also includes the Butler Gallery Benefit Auction of Contemporary Art. whytes.ie

Tuesday, September 17th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Fine jewellery and watches sale, to include pieces by the world’s top jewellery houses, Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels and important art deco pieces. adams.ie

John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin

Fine jewellery sale. Over 300 lots, to include a selection of diamond rings, watches, and silver. jwa.ie

Wednesday, September 18th

Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly

September Antiques & Collectables Auction, contents of a period property in Co Kildare, to include antique furniture, art, silver, Irish bank notes and coins, sovereigns, ceramics, advertising signs, musical instruments and garden furniture. purcellauctioneers.ie

Until Monday, September 23rd

Morgan O’Driscoll online auction

Works by Sean Scully, Ciaran Lennon and Patrick O’Reilly. morganodriscoll.com

Tuesday, September 24th/Wednesday 25th

Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois

Legacy of the Big House, over 1,200 lots, to include Persian carpets, Chinese artefacts, selection of important chairs, mirrors, and paintings including John Oldridge’s Sarah Maria, the 181-tonne ship built for the White family of Waterford (€800-€1,200)

Wednesday, September 25th

O’Reillys, Francis Street, Dublin 8

Fine jewellery sale, to include a limited-edition Faberge egg, a number of watches by Cartier, and an 18ct rose gold diamond set Cartier Love bangle. oreillysfineart.com

FAIRS

Until Sunday, September 15th

Timeless Antiques Fair, RDS, Dublin

Sunday, September 15th

Antiques Fair, The Inn at Dromoland, Co Clare

Sunday, September 22nd

Galway Antiques Fair, Menlo Park Hotel