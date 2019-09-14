Irish collectors secure strong prices for British works
Auctions, results and fairs dates for your diary
Diamond set Cartier love bangle in 18ct rose gold, €7,000-€7,500, O’Reillys
Two Fumsup Talismans, one in 9ct gold, one in silver, with wooden head and glass eyes, used as good-luck charms by soldiers in the wars, €80-€120, O’Reillys
RESULTS
Saturday, September 7th
Woodward Auctions, Cork
Set of six Cork dining chairs by O’Connell’s of Lavitts Quay, €2,500 (€2,000-€3,000); Sheraton-style inlaid credenza, €1,050 (€1,000-€1,500), Sheraton inlaid corner display cabinet, €1,100 (€1,000-€1,500)
Sunday, September 8th
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
At Home Sale, Victorian oak and brass hall stools, €4,200 (€1,500-€2,500); George IV mahogany bow front serving table, €1,800 (€1,000-€1,500); Waterford chandelier, €1,700 (€1,500-€2,000); gilt metal and onyx crucifix, €1,700 (€300-€400); Russian porcelain chess set, €1,500 (€500-€800), Killarney arbutus table, €1,100 (€1,200-€1,800)
Monday, September 9th
Milltown Auctions, Dromiskin, Co Louth
Campaign writing desk, €1,080 (€300-€400); Victorian walnut sewing/games table, €500 (€400-€500); enamel Gold Flake sign, €700 (€200-€400); Georgian pine wardrobe, €400 (€400-€500)
Tuesday, September 10th
Sotheby’s London,
Made in Britain. Works owned by Irish collectors, Patrick and Antoinette Murphy. Three Ideas for Sculpture, Henry Moore, £37,500 (£20,000-£30,000); Jungle Bird, Breon O’Casey, £13,750 (£3,000-£5,000); Self-Portrait, John Bellany, £4,750 (£3,000-£5,000). Sale prices include buyer’s premium
AUCTIONS
Saturday, September 14th
Bonhams Goodwood Estate, Chichester
17-tonne truck featuring an 80sq m mural by graffiti artist Banksy. Painted in 2000 for the Turbo Zone International Circus, the Volvo truck with the prophetic title, ‘Laugh Now But One Day We’ll Be in Charge’ (£1m-£1.5m)
Sunday, September 15th
Oliver Usher Beamond House, Bellewstown, Co Meath
From the collections of June and Paul Byrne, to include three Waterford Crystal chandeliers, Kilkenny marble fireplaces, light fittings, paintings, clocks, garden statuary and a baby grand piano. usherauctions.com
Hegarty’s, Bandon, Co Cork
Contents of Mishells House, Bandon, over 400 lots to include a fine regency rosewood cross-banded fold-over card table (€2,000-€3,000), paintings by Kenneth Webb, Samuel Prout and a selection of silver, clocks and collectables. hegartyantiques.com
Monday, September 16th
Whyte’s Irish and International Art sale, RDS
In excess of €1m of important art, to include Jack B Yeats, Louis le Brocquy, May Guinness, Daniel O’Neill, Nathaniel Hone, and Basil Blackshaw along with international artists such as Andy Warhol and Raoul Dufy. This sale also includes the Butler Gallery Benefit Auction of Contemporary Art. whytes.ie
Tuesday, September 17th
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
Fine jewellery and watches sale, to include pieces by the world’s top jewellery houses, Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels and important art deco pieces. adams.ie
John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin
Fine jewellery sale. Over 300 lots, to include a selection of diamond rings, watches, and silver. jwa.ie
Wednesday, September 18th
Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly
September Antiques & Collectables Auction, contents of a period property in Co Kildare, to include antique furniture, art, silver, Irish bank notes and coins, sovereigns, ceramics, advertising signs, musical instruments and garden furniture. purcellauctioneers.ie
Until Monday, September 23rd
Morgan O’Driscoll online auction
Works by Sean Scully, Ciaran Lennon and Patrick O’Reilly. morganodriscoll.com
Tuesday, September 24th/Wednesday 25th
Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois
Legacy of the Big House, over 1,200 lots, to include Persian carpets, Chinese artefacts, selection of important chairs, mirrors, and paintings including John Oldridge’s Sarah Maria, the 181-tonne ship built for the White family of Waterford (€800-€1,200)
Wednesday, September 25th
O’Reillys, Francis Street, Dublin 8
Fine jewellery sale, to include a limited-edition Faberge egg, a number of watches by Cartier, and an 18ct rose gold diamond set Cartier Love bangle. oreillysfineart.com
FAIRS
Until Sunday, September 15th
Timeless Antiques Fair, RDS, Dublin
Sunday, September 15th
Antiques Fair, The Inn at Dromoland, Co Clare
Sunday, September 22nd
Galway Antiques Fair, Menlo Park Hotel