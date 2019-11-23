Get Christmas all wrapped up at upcoming eclectic fine art sales

The forthcoming Chatsworth Fine Art sale by Fonsie Mealy offers such a mixed offering, you could easily purchase Christmas gifts for all the family in an afternoon’s bidding at their auction room in Castlecomer on November 26th.

From a late 18th-century oak-framed “Flexible Flyer” children’s sleigh (lot 310 €180-€220) to the Doll Emporium, a quality diorama laden with toys, dolls and children’s curiosities (lot 363 €800-€1,200) or Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe, a similar diorama of tiny furniture and curios set in a carved display cabinet (lot 364 €800-€1,200) which would keep children happily entertained for years.

For those on a budget, the selection of vintage handbags includes two Valentino Orlandi quilted satchel bags (lot 131 €60-€90), a Gucci monogram cross-body canvas handbag (lot 135 €100-€150) all the way up to some Chanel offerings, the top lot of which is a light grey lambskin double flip bag complete with its dust cover and authentication card (lot 137 €1,000-€1,500).

Harry Clarke stained glass window The Wooing of Emer by Cuchulainn €6,000- €8,000 Fonsie Mealy

An Hermès silk scarf in its orange sleeve also features (lot 129 €200-€300).

Wines include 15 bottles of Champagne – Taittinger Rosé and Drappier (lot 719 €150-€200), three cases of 1983 Chateau la Lagune (lot 722 €1,600-€2,000) and a rare cased bottle of Middleton whiskey signed by Barry Crockett (lot 722 €300-€400).

Along with a selection of silver, covering everything from candlesticks to decorated boxes, is a rare 18th-century Irish provincial sauceboat, thought to be by Patrick Walsh of Limerick (lot 25 €1,000-€1,500)

Important Reticulated Fish vase with Qianlong mark €6,000-€8,000 Fonsie Mealy

Jewellery ranges from a delicate Longines ladies’ watch in white gold and diamonds (lot 100 €400-€500), a pair of art deco lorgnette (lot 75 €200-€300) to an 18ct yellow gold Boodles necklace with central 0.7ct diamond (lot 109 €3,000-€4,000).

For anyone with an interest in China, there is a huge selection of curiosities, from a late 19th-century embroidered silk robe, which came from the Goodbody family of St David’s on Lough Derg (lot 214 €1,500-€2,000), to an incredible Chinese fish vase bearing a Qianlong seal (lot 182 €6,000-€8,000).

Though not to everyone’s taste, the sale also features quite a number of taxidermy pieces. Lot 388, a polar bear skin rug – complete with head – serves as a reminder that this species is now on the vulnerable list due to the decimation of its habitat on account of climate change (€300-€400).

A highly collectable lot is The Wooing of Emer by Cuchulainn, a stained glass window by Harry Clarke in a custom-made frame (lot 449 €6,000-€8,000).

See fonsiemealy.ie

Selection of clocks from a single owner collection at Victor Mitchell

Clock this timely collection

For horologists, the Victor Mitchell sale at its Mount Butler rooms in Roscrea on November 27th features 160 clocks and timepieces in the 700 lots.

All the clocks come from a single owner collector who, though now retired, started the collection in his early 30s. He converted his attic to house all the timepieces, but, on advice from his cardiologist not to climb the folding stairs to the attic, he has now submitted them for sale.

The collection includes a rare Skeleton Penny Moon Clock, with dead beat escapement, on a decorative sunburst pendulum (lot 66 €1,000-€1,300), along with cuckoo, grandfather, French and pre-Vienna timepieces.

See victormitchell.com