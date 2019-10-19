From a baby grand piano in Waterford to rare Irish silver in New York

Auction Results

Sunday, October 6th

Lynes and Lynes, Cork. Set of Ian Fleming first editions, €580; library table from the College of Surgeons, €800; pair of cannons, €900.

Tuesday, October 8th

De Vere’s Art Auction. Sale total in excess of €200,000 with 80 per cent of lots sold. Prices realised for: Sean Keating’s Gothic, €18,500; May Guinness, Breton Women, €1,600; Patrick Leonard, On the Road Skerries, €1,400, and George Campbell, Skipping, €1,600.

Tuesday, October 15th

Adam’s Country House Collection at Townley Hall. George III carved mirror, €14,000; four Irish silver candlesticks from 1770, €10,000; pair George III silver coasters, €6,000; George III carved gilt wood table, €10,000; pair Doucai Lotus vases, €32,000; pair of George III painted mirrors, €9,000; Nathaniel Hone the Elder Girl with Cat, €15,000.

John Weldon, Temple Bar, Dublin. Ninety per cent of lots sold. Tiffany yellow diamond cluster ring, €7,500; diamond single stone ring with diamond shoulders 1.51ct E colour and VS2, €6,300; diamond necklace 2.19ct, €2,600; ladies Rolex, €2,300; 18ct gold pocket watch, €1,450; 22ct gold 1916 50th Jubilee medal, €2,080; full sovereigns, €1,020 each; pearl mourning ring, €120.

Forthcoming Auctions

Sunday, October 20th

Matthews Auction, Napier Arms Hotel, Oldcastle, Co Meath. To include contents of The Napier Arms Hotel; over 650 lots of antique and modern furniture, hotel and bar fittings, old bar and shop signs and vintage advertising. Also some contents from The Great Western Hotel Group. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Hegarty Antiques, Parnell Business Park, Bandon, Co Cork. Antique furniture and art sale to include a fine rosewood mid-century dressing table (€700-€1,000), and paintings by John Kingerlee and Martin Finnin. See hegartyantiques.com

Monday, October 21st

Oliver Usher, John Street, Kells, Co Meath. Sale to include a selection of period furniture, taxidermy, art and collectables. See usherauctions.com

RJ Keighery, William Street, Waterford. To include, rosewood Collard & Collard baby grand piano (€800-€1,200); heavy chased silver two handled trophy embossed with hunting detail by Henry Chawner c1787 (€1200-€1500); Cartier rose gold bangle in case (€3,500-€4,000); 18ct gold gents quarter repeater pocket watch c1870 with key (€1,400-€1,800); and Cartier 18ct gold and diamond crossover bangle (€3,500-€4,500). See antiquesireland.ie

Wednesday, October 23rd

O’Reilly’s, Francis Street, Dublin. Fine Jewellery Sale. Georgian dance card holder (€400-€500); diamond set galloping horse brooch (€1,000-€1,500); antique peridot, pink tourmaline and seed pearl pendant (€1,200-€1,500); and three-stone diamond ring, 2ct plus 0.5ct (€15,000-€17,000). See oreillysfineart.com

Thursday, October 24th

Sotheby’s New York Furniture Silver and Ceramic Sale. To include lots of Irish interest: George II gilt wood mirror 1755 ($4,000-$6,000); George IV walnut marble table ($20,000-$30,000); rare Irish silver octagonal sugar bowl ($10,000-$20,000), and George II walnut and Rouge Royal marble wine cooler ($50,000-$80,000). See sothebys.com

Forthcoming Fairs

Sunday, October 20th

South Dublin Antiques & Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel, Dún Laoghaire.