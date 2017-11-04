Design Moment: Windsor Chair, c. 1720s

18th-century chair has distinctive comb and hoop backs and is renowned for its longevity

Bernice Harrison

A sack-back Windsor Chair

A sack-back Windsor Chair

 

My kitchen chairs are Ercol Windsor chairs, made in the 1950s from ash and still sturdy and without a creak – and it’s that practicality that explains the longevity of a design that first emerged in the early 18th century in England.

It is thought they got their name from the part of the England where they were first sold – but now the label refers not so much to geography but to design.

A Windsor Chair has legs and a back that is socketed into a solid seat. The backs, with often delicate-looking rounded spindles, are either a comb or hoop design. It’s thought that the earlier chairs were comb backed – with the upright spindles in the back slotting into a horizontal piece of wood.

Later 18th century models had hoop backs as craftsmen learned to bend wood into a rounded shape. The seats while sometimes entirely flat often have a slight saddle shape or a bottom shape for comfort.

Craftsmen

From the earliest days, Windsor Chairs were made by everyone from jobbing craftsmen to large factories and were used in both commercial and domestic settings, which explains why there are so many of them about.

Some are painted, some not, some have arms, others have decorative elements in the back spindles. Apart from the back, there are different types of Windsor Chairs – the one pictured is a sack-back armchair – and early US furniture makers took up the basic design and tweaked it to make their own versions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.