Curious collectables in Co Meath auction

A sale at Damien Matthews’ Oldcastle auction rooms this weekend offers a multitude of collectables, from an insect who met his fate when trapped in amber resin (€60-€90) and a cast of a gorilla head (€70-€90) to a set of 18 Tibetan prayer panels (€500-€800) and two sabres thrown in for good measure (€40-€70).

Art deco pieces include a shagreen handled chest of drawers (€50-€80), with matching dressing table (€40-€70), double bed (€70-€120), along with a drinks trolley (€100-€150), radio (€30-€50), solid silver mounted cut crystal wine coasters (€30-€50) and jar and pill box (€40-€70) from the same period.

For collectors of art nouveau, pieces include two 2m-tall gilt decorated wall mirrors with upper cartouche embellishment (€120-€180), an ormolu mounted tazza (€250-€350), various photograph frames (€50-€80) and a pair of Tiffany stained-glass lamps (€200-€300).

Animal figurine offerings range from a bronze rhino (€60-€90) and a glass magnifier with a tiny gilt mouse handle (€30-€50), all the way up to two life-size bronze stags (€2,500-€3,500).

Solid silver fret work decorated handle wine taster, €40-€70, Matthews

The sale also features items for period homes that can be hard to source, such as 20 antique brass stair rods – complete with eyes – measuring 35cm (approx) wide (€150-€250). The collection of fireside fenders includes an art deco-style chrome unit (€40-€70), a Victorian brass surround (€40-€70), and fine Regency club fender with leather seating (€1,200-€1,800).

An old leather buttoned three-seater Chesterfield sofa in dark burgundy (€400-€700) with club armchair (€200-€300) and wing-back chair (€250-€350) are the highlights in the array of settees and chairs in the catalogue.

Lot 575 is a really lovely picnic trunk, in full leather complete with compartments and wine opener (€300-€500), and should you need one, lot 547 is a rare street organ grinder in full working condition with original keys (€700-€1,200).

The early-Victorian three-drawer breakfront wardrobe is a steal at €200-€300, but its 2.2m tall by 2m wide frame will require quite a large room, as will some of the over-mantle mirrors and the 2m-long old refectory table (€700-€1,200).

Top lots include a Georgian portrait of a gentleman (€6,000-€9,000) and a 1950s Tiffany platinum-set twin pearl and diamond ring (€5,000-€8,000). There is great value to be had in the lots of solid silver; a pair of port and cognac decanter labels (€30-€50), a pair of tall candlesticks (€150-€250) and a children’s rattle in the shape of a bear (€30-€50)

It is the sort of sale that will be difficult to leave empty handed, such is the array of lovely items on offer. See matthewsauctionrooms.com