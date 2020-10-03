Count John McCormack’s bed, pub ephemera and 1911 specimen coins for sale

RESULTS

September 15th, Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Jewellery and Watch sale

Adam’s report 85 per cent of lots sold, totalling more than €1.3 million. Fred Paris diamond cuff bracelet, €60,000 (€60,000-€80,000); Cartier coral, pearl and gold necklace, €40,000 (€12,000-€18,000); diamond ear clips, €40,000 (€45,000-€50,000); 18ct gold Pearlmaster Rolex watch, €30,000 (€30,000-€40,000); sapphire and diamond pendant earrings, €28,000 (€8,000-€12,000); 4.03ct diamond solitaire ring €28,000 (€25,000-€35,000); Van Cleef and Arpels diamond Grain de Riz necklace €25,000 (€25,000-€35,000).

Sapphire and diamond earrings from 1920 achieved €28,000 (€8,000-€12,000) through Adam’s

September 27th, Oliver Usher contents of Days Bazaar

Wedgwood dinner/tea service, €800 (€300-€400); farmhouse kitchen table, €600 (€200-€300); six Shelly cups and saucers (1930s), €380 (€120-€150); matching pair of classical shape metal garden urns on stands, €990 (€600-€800); Victorian mahogany two-door bookcase, €720 (€400-€600).

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

October 5th, Whyte’s Affordable Art online sale

260 lots with estimates from €60 to €5,000 to include works by John Francis Skelton, Ciaran Clear, Frank McKelvey and Hughie O’Donoghue. whytes.ie

October 5th, RJ Keighery, William St, Waterford, Collectables online sale

To include rugs, memorabilia, books of Wexford interest and furniture. antiquesireland.ie

October 5th and 6th, Victor Mee, the McCabe Collection online sale

Private collection of pub memorabilia and advertising from Molly’s Pub in Warrenpoint, to include rare advertising and mirrors from Guinness and Irish Whiskey: “The Finest Whiskey In The World” DWD Pure Pot Still framed advertising mirror made by The Plate Glass, Co Dublin (€6,000-€10,000) and an 1880s bottle of Cassidy & Co, Monasterevin whiskey (€6,000-€12,000). victormeeauctions.ie

October 6th, Lev Mitchell Auction, Regina House, Slane, Co Meath

Contents of Regina House. milltownauctionrooms.com

John Weldon, Temple Bar, Jewellery, Silverware and Coin online auction

Boxed specimen coins 1911, comprising 12 coins, to include five pounds, two pounds, sovereign, half sovereign, half crown, florin, shilling sixpence and Maundy set (€3,000-€5,000); four gold coins dated 1893 (€2,500-€3,500); 50th anniversary set of the first gold sovereign proof (€2,000-€3,000); diamond line necklace, 10ct (€7,500-€9,500); diamond line bracelet, 7ct (€5,000-€6,000); ruby and diamond cluster ring (€2,000-€3,000); Chopard Happy Diamonds ladies watch (€4,000-€6,000). jwa.ie

October 7th, Purcell’s, Birr online sale

Collection of Irish historical interest books, maps, journals, periodicals, pamphlets and ephemera from the library of Denis Tierney, Rathvilly, Co Carlow. purcellsauctioneers.ie

October 8th, Mitchell’s Auctioneers, Birr

Online timed auction of 260 lots. victormitchell.com

October 10th and 11th, Damien Matthews, Kells, Co Meath

Over 1,000 lots to include the contents of Kerr’s Farm, Lough Sheelin. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Count John McCormack’s tester bed €1,500-€2,000, Aidan Foley auction on October 11th-13th

October 11th-13th, Aidan Foley, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare

2,000 lots including a 17th-century canon, Waterford Crystal chandeliers, Irish Georgian longcase clock, bronzes by Patrick O’Reilly and Count John McCormack’s bed. irishcountryhome.com

October 12th and 13th, Adam’s Townley Hall Country House Collection

Online and St Stephen’s Green. adams.ie

October 19th, Whyte’s, The Freemasons Hall, Molesworth Street

Irish and International Art sale, rescheduled from September 28th due to Covid restrictions. whytes.ie

October 20th, Adam’s St Stephen’s Green

Ib Jorgensen Interiors sale. adams.ie

Until October 31st, Dublin Painting and Sketching ClubFor the first time in its 142 year history, the club’s exhibition is online only and works are available to view and purchase online at dublinpaintingandsketchingclub.ie.