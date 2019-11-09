Chinese box sells for ten times estimate in busy auction week
Sleeper of the Adam’s Asian sale was a Ceylonese ivory casket which sold for €23,000 against an estimate of €1,500- €2,500
Auction results
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH
John Weldon Temple Bar, Jewellery sale
Emerald ring set with diamond shoulders 10.40cts €17,000, antique gold muff chain set with turquoise €720, 14ct gold Rolex watch €2,050, 18ct gold Gents IWC wrist watch €1,900, and gold teeth €480.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 6TH
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Asian Art Sale
Tianhuang imperial seal €32,000, Chinese celadon double gourd vase €24,000, Ceylonese carved ivory casket €23,000 (€1,500–€2,500), ‘Yuan An Reading a Book’ ink on paper €15,000, Chinese Wucai enamel vase and cover €2,200, opium pipe €4,200 (€150–€200); Chinese carved hardwood display cabinet €3,400, Chinese Canton dinner service €3,200, Chinese blue and white 18C vases €2,800, set of blue monochrome vases €3,000, pair of Chinese blue and white urns €3,000, pair of jade dragon seals €3,800, Japanese bronze lobster €2,600, Japanese Temple bell €3,200, pair of Japanese bronze vases €4,400, Shoji Hamada Japanese glazed stoneware bottle €2,600, Indian Kutch silver sugar castor €2,200, Chinese Doucai Meiping €9,500, and gilt bronze cloisonné enamel circular box €7,500
Forthcoming Auctions
TOMORROW SUNDAY AND MONDAY NOVEMBER 10TH AND 11TH
Milltown Auction Rooms, Dromiskin, Dundalk
Two-day auction of 900 lots to include the contents of Harbour View House, Skerries, and 80 lots of antique pine from a retired pine restorer. Regency mahogany inlaid fold over tea table (€300–€400). Victorian inlaid oval drop leaf table (€300-€500), pine trunk in its original paint (€150– €200). Peterson Pipe display case (€200–€300). Players double sided sign (€300–€400) and Thor’s Croquet set (€200–€300). See milltownauctionrooms.com
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12TH
Sotheby’s London Style: Private Collections Sale
‘Donnemara’ pile carpet, C.F.A Voysey (1857-1941) woven in Killybegs (£20,000–£30,000) and from an Irish collection a pair of Regency patinated bronze pedestals (£8,000–£12,000) See sothebys.com
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NOVEMBER 16TH AND 17TH
Damien Matthews Auction, The Lodge, 51 Summerville, Clontarf
House clearance sale from the estate of Ann and Art Mc Gann at their former home in Clontarf, and also the contents of two other Dublin residences, to include almost 1,000 lots of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian antiques, object d’art, jewellery and paintings of old master works, Irish and continental art. The 50 lots of art includes a drawing by Jean Louis Forain, a former enfant terrible of the Parisian art world whose works were often exhibited alongside Degas, Manet, Renoir and Monet. His works can be found is Musee d’Orsay and the Louvre in Paris (€600–€900) See matthewsauctionrooms.com
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17TH
Hegarty Auction Rooms Bandon Co Cork
To feature important furniture from the 18th century to contemporary pieces, including glass, silverware, silver, Chinese porcelain, and artworks by Hugh Charde, Marie Carroll and Katie Buttimer. Important furniture to include a 19th century Irish kidney-shaped desk (€1,400–€1,800) and an Irish demi-lune calamander and satinwood cross banded fold over tea table (€1,200–€1,800) See hegartyantiques.com
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19TH
Adams’s St Stephen’s Green
Mid Century Modern Sale
Featuring designers Franco Albini, Gio Ponti, Ico Parisi, Augusto Romano and Max Ingrand and works by contemporary artists to include Robert Ballagh, Callum Innes, Patrick Graham, Sean Scully, Richard Gorman, Elizabeth Magill and Mark Francis. See adams.ie
Sean Eacrett Auction, Kilkea Castle Golf Club, Castledermot, Co Kildare
Contents of the recently sold Griesemount House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, formerly owned by Carolyn and Robert Ashe, to include Chinese carvings, rugs, opium pipes, Indian artefacts, Victorian costumes, furniture and paintings by John Skelton and Ben Marshall. See seaneacrettantiques.ie
MONDAY NOVEMBER 25TH
Whytes in association with Christie’s RDS Dublin
An important body of work from the collection of Ernie O’Malley to include Jack B Yeats paintings which are coming to the market for first time. See whytes.ie
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27TH
Bonhams London
Important Design Sale
To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000–€30,000)
Fairs
TODAY AND TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 9TH-10TH
National Antiques Fair South Court Hotel Limerick. Over 75 stands offering everything from period furniture, fine jewels, to vintage accessories and art.