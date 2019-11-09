Chinese box sells for ten times estimate in busy auction week

Auction results

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH

John Weldon Temple Bar, Jewellery sale

Emerald ring set with diamond shoulders 10.40cts €17,000, antique gold muff chain set with turquoise €720, 14ct gold Rolex watch €2,050, 18ct gold Gents IWC wrist watch €1,900, and gold teeth €480.

A 10.4ct Emerald ring achieved €17,000 through John Weldon

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 6TH

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Asian Art Sale

Tianhuang imperial seal €32,000, Chinese celadon double gourd vase €24,000, Ceylonese carved ivory casket €23,000 (€1,500–€2,500), ‘Yuan An Reading a Book’ ink on paper €15,000, Chinese Wucai enamel vase and cover €2,200, opium pipe €4,200 (€150–€200); Chinese carved hardwood display cabinet €3,400, Chinese Canton dinner service €3,200, Chinese blue and white 18C vases €2,800, set of blue monochrome vases €3,000, pair of Chinese blue and white urns €3,000, pair of jade dragon seals €3,800, Japanese bronze lobster €2,600, Japanese Temple bell €3,200, pair of Japanese bronze vases €4,400, Shoji Hamada Japanese glazed stoneware bottle €2,600, Indian Kutch silver sugar castor €2,200, Chinese Doucai Meiping €9,500, and gilt bronze cloisonné enamel circular box €7,500

Inscribed and dated Tianhuang imperial seal Qianlong period. achieved €32,000 through Adam’s

Famille rose late 19th century opium pipe achieved €4,200 (€150–€200) through Adam’s

Forthcoming Auctions

TOMORROW SUNDAY AND MONDAY NOVEMBER 10TH AND 11TH

Milltown Auction Rooms, Dromiskin, Dundalk

Two-day auction of 900 lots to include the contents of Harbour View House, Skerries, and 80 lots of antique pine from a retired pine restorer. Regency mahogany inlaid fold over tea table (€300–€400). Victorian inlaid oval drop leaf table (€300-€500), pine trunk in its original paint (€150– €200). Peterson Pipe display case (€200–€300). Players double sided sign (€300–€400) and Thor’s Croquet set (€200–€300). See milltownauctionrooms.com

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12TH

Sotheby’s London Style: Private Collections Sale

‘Donnemara’ pile carpet, C.F.A Voysey (1857-1941) woven in Killybegs (£20,000–£30,000) and from an Irish collection a pair of Regency patinated bronze pedestals (£8,000–£12,000) See sothebys.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY NOVEMBER 16TH AND 17TH

Damien Matthews Auction, The Lodge, 51 Summerville, Clontarf

House clearance sale from the estate of Ann and Art Mc Gann at their former home in Clontarf, and also the contents of two other Dublin residences, to include almost 1,000 lots of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian antiques, object d’art, jewellery and paintings of old master works, Irish and continental art. The 50 lots of art includes a drawing by Jean Louis Forain, a former enfant terrible of the Parisian art world whose works were often exhibited alongside Degas, Manet, Renoir and Monet. His works can be found is Musee d’Orsay and the Louvre in Paris (€600–€900) See matthewsauctionrooms.com

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17TH

Hegarty Auction Rooms Bandon Co Cork

To feature important furniture from the 18th century to contemporary pieces, including glass, silverware, silver, Chinese porcelain, and artworks by Hugh Charde, Marie Carroll and Katie Buttimer. Important furniture to include a 19th century Irish kidney-shaped desk (€1,400–€1,800) and an Irish demi-lune calamander and satinwood cross banded fold over tea table (€1,200–€1,800) See hegartyantiques.com

Irish demi lune calamander & satinwood crossbanded fold over tea table €1,200–€1,800 Hegarty Auction Rooms

19th century Irish kidney-shaped desk €1,400-€1,800 Hegarty Antiques

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19TH

Adams’s St Stephen’s Green

Mid Century Modern Sale

Featuring designers Franco Albini, Gio Ponti, Ico Parisi, Augusto Romano and Max Ingrand and works by contemporary artists to include Robert Ballagh, Callum Innes, Patrick Graham, Sean Scully, Richard Gorman, Elizabeth Magill and Mark Francis. See adams.ie

Sean Eacrett Auction, Kilkea Castle Golf Club, Castledermot, Co Kildare

Contents of the recently sold Griesemount House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, formerly owned by Carolyn and Robert Ashe, to include Chinese carvings, rugs, opium pipes, Indian artefacts, Victorian costumes, furniture and paintings by John Skelton and Ben Marshall. See seaneacrettantiques.ie

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25TH

Whytes in association with Christie’s RDS Dublin

An important body of work from the collection of Ernie O’Malley to include Jack B Yeats paintings which are coming to the market for first time. See whytes.ie

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27TH

Bonhams London

Important Design Sale

To include a rare marble portrait bust by sculptor John Henry Foley of Sir Benajmin Lee Guinness, who restored St Patrick’s Cathedral and upon his death was in the process of the restoration of Archbishop Marsh’s library, which was completed by his son Arthur. (€20,000–€30,000)

Fairs

TODAY AND TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 9TH-10TH

National Antiques Fair South Court Hotel Limerick. Over 75 stands offering everything from period furniture, fine jewels, to vintage accessories and art.