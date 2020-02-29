Chinese artefacts and Irish furniture sell well in Durrow and Dublin

Auction results

Thursday, February 20th

Sheppard’s Asian Art Sale

95 per cent sold including: lot 59, Chinese Qing gilt bronze and polychrome censer €30,000 (€15,000-€20,000); lot 7, Chinese Qing cloisonne zoomorphic vase €22,000 (€8,000-€12,000); lot 49, Chinese monochrome crackle glazed hexagonal hu vase €19,000 (€2,000-€3,000); lot 144, Chinese celadon double gourd vase €16,000 (€3,000-€5,000).

Lot 220: An early 19th century twin pedestal sideboard achieved €2,200 (€3,000-€5,000) through Adam’s

Sunday, February 23rd

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green

At Home sale

Lot 218, set of 14 Regency mahogany framed dining chairs €5,200 (€3,000- €5,000); lot 224, an Irish 19th century George III mahogany rectangular side table €4,800 (€3,000-€5,000); lot 195, Japanese cabinet €3,800 (€4,000-€6,000); lot 22, Waterford cut glass chandelier €3,600 (€1,500-€2,000); lot 282, Sir Gerald Festus Kelly Neac Thul V, portrait of a Cambodian dancer €3,400 (€4,000-€6,000); lot 80, suite of 19th century silver fiddle and thread pattern cutlery €2,900 (€1,500-€2,500); lot 223, 19th century carved giltwood compartmented overmantle mirror €2,800 (€800-€1,200); lot 287, large Donegal wool carpet €2,700 (€1,000-€1,500); lot 220, early 19th century twin pedestal sideboard €2,200 (€3,000-€5,000); lot 260, Regency mahogany metaporphic chair and library steps €2,100 (€1,500-€2,000).

Monday, February 24th

RJ Keighery, City Auction Rooms, Waterford

Antique and Decorative Sale

Lot 736, Murano Brevealto centre light €400 (€300-€500); lot 644, Mending Nets oil on canvas, signed Healy €850 (€500-€800); lot 627, Italian Trajan column and Roman column composite engravings on canvas €1,000 apiece (€700-€1,000 each); lot 601, pair of quality marble fluted pedestals €550 (€600-€900); lot 600, Victorian ebonised shaped credenza with ormolu mount €700 (€800-€1,200); lot 355, large tapestry top stool €500 (€300-€500); lot 387, antique mahogany inlaid bureau €440 (€400-€600); lot 528, ebonised 12 drawer haberdashery chest with original brass fittings €500 (€400-€600); lot 441, 18ct white gold diamond tennis bracelet with 4.5 ct of diamonds €4,400 (€4,500-€5,500).

Lot 260: A Regency mahogany metaporphic chair and library steps achieved €2,100 (€1,500-€2,000) through Adam’s

Forthcoming auctions

Today, Saturday, February 29th

Sean Eacrett, Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, Co Laois

Fine Art and Antiques sale. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Oliver Usher, Dowdstown House, Dalgan Park, Navan

Contents of Dowdstown House and The Holy Faith Convent in Celbridge to include: Victorian mahogany four door breakfront bookcase (€2,000-€3,000); pair of Victorian mahogany turnover leaf games tables (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian hall table (€800-€1,100); William IV serving table (€700-€1,000); mahogany hunting table (€1,000-€1,400); 19th century mahogany extension table (€1,200-€1,600) and Georgian brass dial grandfather clock, J Blundell Dublin (€2,500- €3,600). usherauctions.com

Ends Monday March 2nd

Morgan O’Driscoll online auction

245 lots to include works by Peter Collis, James Humbert Craig, John Shinnors, Gladys McCabe, Mark O’Neill and George Campbell. morganodriscoll.com

Tuesday, March 3rd

Adam’s Blackrock

Interiors and Fine Art auction

To include: lot 146, Michael Collins bronze bust Gary Trimble (€3,000-€3,500); lot 157, French fourteen light gilt metal cut glass chandelier (€500-€1,000); lot 326, Victorian mahogany D-end dining table, with two extra leaves (€1,000-€1,800). adamsblackrock.com

Tuesday, March 3rd - Thursday, March 5th

Sheppard’s Durrow

Knockaphuca House and other important client sale.sheppards.ie

Friday, March 6th

Sotheby’s New York

Contemporary Curated Sale

Lots 247 and 255, Sean Scully: Small Vertical Red Wall (€108,455-€162,682) and Untitled (€45,190-€63,265); lot 334, Jim Hodges The Good News/Belfast Telegraph (€10,800-€16,268). sothebys.com

Monday, March 9th

Whyte’s RDS Dublin

Important Irish Art Sale

To include works by Jack B Yeats, Tadeusz Brzozowski, Paul Henry, Sir John Lavery, Mainie Jellett, Sean Keating and Basil Blackshaw. whytes.com

Forthcoming fairs

Today, Saturday, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st

Kilronan Castle Antiques Fair, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



Tomorrow, Sunday March 1st

Wicklow Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair

Glenview Hotel, Glen of the Downs

To include antique and vintage jewellery, porcelain and silver, along with rare coins, bank notes and books. There will also be a number of eclectic stands, offering vintage homewares, memorabilia and all manner of quirky curios. vintageireland.eu