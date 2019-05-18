Brilliant results for Cartier, Chopard gems

Auction results

Wednesday, May 14th, James Adam’s Fine Jewellery and Watches Sale, May 15th, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. A total of €810,000 in sales with over 70 per cent of lots sold. The top-selling item was lot 52, a Cartier gold and diamond “coffeebean” ear clips and brooch dating from 1955 and guiding €6,000-€8,000 sold for €34,000; lot 40, a gold and diamond Cordes Ludo jarretiere bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1945-1950, €31,000; lot 161, a diamond solitaire ring of 3.4cts, €23,000; lot 187, a cultured pearl and diamond “Pushkin” bracelet watch by Chopard, €20,000; lot 39, a diamond and ruby set minaudiere clutch by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1935, €18,000.

Forthcoming Auctions

Brass bound Georgian peat buckets Woodward Auctioneers, €500-€800

Saturday, May 18th, Woodward Auctioneers, Cook Street, Cork. Contents of houses in Sundays Well and St Luke’s to include Georgian peat buckets (€500-€800), Horses Wading by Arthur Maderson (€6,000-€8,000) and a large selection of period garden furniture.

Sunday, May 19th, de Vere’s, 65 Fitzwilliam Sq, Dublin 2. Classic Furniture and Contemporary Art, to feature Danish and Italian furniture, including designs by Finn Juhl, Arne Vodder and Bo Concept. See story, page 4.

Monday, May 20th, Mullens, Laurel Park, Old Bray Road, Woodbrook. Classic and Contemporary Sale of fine art and period furniture. See mullenslaurelpark.com

Wednesday, May 22nd, O’Reilly’s Francis Street, Dublin. Fine jewellery sale to feature Fabergé eggs, and a selection of rings to include pink sapphires and pink tourmaline, in addition to a large selection of diamond jewellery. See oreillysfineart.com

Wednesday-Friday, May 22-24th, Bonham’s Molesworth St, Dublin 2. Preview of Modern British and Irish Art sale (London, June 12th) featuring Romeo and Juliet by Jack B Yeats (€90,000-€140,000) and Irish artists to include John Lavery, Sean Scully, Louis le Brocquy and Colin Middleton. See bonhams.com

Irish Silver four piece coffee set with unusual cast human heads, €1,500-€2,000 Adam’s

Sunday, May 26th, Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green. At Home Sale to include a fine collection of Georgian silver including a pair of George IV decanter coasters (€1,500-€2,000) and an interesting four-piece Irish silver coffee set with applied cast human masks (€1,500-€2,000). See adams.ie

Forthcoming Fairs

Sunday, May 19th, The Cork Antiques Fair Clayton Silver Springs Hotel.