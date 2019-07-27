Big prices for tiny houses and a Chinese bidding frenzy in Bray

Auction results

Tuesday, July 23rd Fonsie Mealy, Chatsworth Summer Fine Art Auction Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny Vivien Greene’s dolls houses achieved the following: Belgravia 1850, €6,000 (€6,000-€8,000), Portobello, 1700s, €12,000 (€8,000-€12,000) and The Travelling Baby House achieved €48,000 more than 10-times its higher estimate of €4,000.

The dolls house was sold by the children’s charity Tara’s Palace and achieved €48,000 the proceeds will be distributed to a variety of children’s charites. Pictured are Fonsie Mealy and Tara’s Palace treasurer Jenny Johnston. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Monday, July 22nd, Mullen’s Auction Rooms, Old Bray Road, Co Dublin. A sleeper in the form of a Qing dynasty lacquer cinnabar box, which arrived in a box of ephemera sold for €15,000 against a reserve of €50-€100. The piece was purchased by an online Chinese buyer in a bidding frenzy between 10 bidders. The Georgian grandfather clock by Charles Morgan achieved €3,400.

Saturday, July 20th, Sotheby’s New York, Space Exploration Sale Passports belonging to Neil Armstrong, featuring some Irish stamps sold for $81,250 including buyer’s premium ($30,000-$50,000)

Forthcoming Auctions

Saturday, July 27th Sean Eacrett, Cloneyhurke House, Portarlington, Co Offaly. Entire contents of Cloneyhurke House, gardens and outbuildings to include an array of religious statues and artefacts, with 50 statues in various sizes, from plaster to highly carved 19th-century Irish timber pieces. Lots also include period furniture, a brass dial long case clock by JD Rowe of Maryborough, Portlaoise, €2,000-€3000, and a 19th-century walnut centre table, €1,000-€2,000. See seaneacrettantiques.ie

Monday, July 29th, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. Contents of Viewmont House, Paulstown on behalf of the Hanlon family and other clients to include a period furniture, clocks, brass, porcelain, mirrors, rugs, paintings and garden furniture. See goresbridge.com

Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July. Damien Matthews and Stephen Ryan The Temperance Hall, Kinsale. Over 900 lots to include period furniture including a rare shell carved Irish red walnut side table, and artworks by Mark O’Neill and Dennis Orme Shaw. See ryansauctioneers.com

Tuesday, July 30th, John Weldon, Cow’s Lane Temple Bar, Dublin. Fine Jewellery auction 340 lots to include a large selection of engagement rings, silver and antique jewellery. See jwa.ie

Louis Vuitton handbag, €500-€700 at Dolan’s Auction, Ballyconneely

Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st July, Victor Mee, Belturbet, Co Cavan. The Clermont Collection, advertising and pub memorabilia and architectural fittings sale, from the Clermont Arms pub in Co Louth, to include a large and rare collection of old advertising signs and memorabilia. See victormeeauctions.ie

Saturday 3rd and Monday 5th August Dolan’s Auction, Ballyconneely, Co Galway. To include 500 lots by Irish and international artists including Nano Reid, Sean Keating, Henry Morgan, Cecil Maguire and John Shinnors. Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags are also listed. See dolansart.com

Sunday, August 11th, Dolan’s Art Auction, Dooagh, Achill, Co Mayo. 200 lots to include an oil by Rev Edward Nangle, the controversial minister immortalised in the book; The Preacher and the Prelate: The Achill Mission Colony and the Battle for Souls in Famine, by Patricia Byrne. Also featured is and an interesting painting of shark fishing on Achill Island by Alexander Williams RHA. See dolansart.com