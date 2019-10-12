Auctions, Results & Fairs

Auction results

Sunday October 6th

Lynes & Lynes Cork

Set of Ian Fleming first editions €580, Library table from the College of Surgeons €800, pair of cannons €900.

Tuesday October 8th

De Vere’s Art Auction

Sale total in excess of €200k with 80 per cent of lots sold. Top price was €18,500 for Sean Keating’s Gothic. May Guinness Breton Women €1,600, Patrick Leonard On the Road Skerries €1,400 and George Campbell Skipping €1,600.

Forthcoming auctions

Tuesday October 15th

Adam’s Country House Collection at Townley Hall

The sale offers a vast collection of important Irish furniture, at what will be the auction house’s largest period furniture sale this year. Included is a fine George III breakfront bookcase from the Chippendale period €40,000-€60,000, and a good collection of mirrors and fine art. See adams.ie

TIffany yellow diamond cluster ring 5,000- 7,000 John Weldon

John Weldon Cows Lane Temple Bar Dublin

Antique jewellery auction to include a Tiffany yellow diamond cluster ring €5,000-€7,000, a selection of engagement rings, watches and Waterford Crystal. The sale of over 450 lots, features a number of memorial pieces from a private collection, including a pearl mourning ring €50-€100 and a 22ct gold 1916 memorial jubilee coin €2,000-€3,000. See jwa.ie

Hegarty Antiques, Parnell Business Park, Bandon, Co. Cork

Antique furniture and art sale to include a fine rosewood mid-century dressing table and paintings by John Kingerlee and Martin Finnin. See hegartyantiques.com

Forthcoming Fairs

Today and tomorrow Saturday and Sunday October 12th and 13th

STAMPA National Irish Stamp Exhibition, Griffith College Conference Centre, Dublin

Now in its 48th year, the exhibit will showcase a unique set of complete sheets of half-crown five shillings and ten shillings Provisional Government of Ireland 1922 stamps – value €40,000, along with limited edition souvenirs and all aspects of philately. See stampa.ie

Tomorrow Sunday October 13th

Co. Laois Antiques & Vintage Fair, Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

Sunday October 20th

South Dublin Antiques & Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire