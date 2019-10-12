Auctions, Results & Fairs

Set of Ian Fleming first editions, Tiffany yellow diamond cluster ring, Waterford Crystal

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Mid century rosewood dressing table at Hegarty's Auction

Auction results

Sunday October 6th
Lynes & Lynes Cork
Set of Ian Fleming first editions €580, Library table from the College of Surgeons €800, pair of cannons €900.

Tuesday October 8th
De Vere’s Art Auction
Sale total in excess of €200k with 80 per cent of lots sold. Top price was €18,500 for Sean Keating’s Gothic.  May Guinness Breton Women €1,600, Patrick Leonard On the Road Skerries €1,400 and George Campbell Skipping €1,600.

Forthcoming auctions

Tuesday October 15th
Adam’s Country House Collection at Townley Hall
The sale offers a vast collection of important Irish furniture, at what will be the auction house’s largest period furniture sale this year. Included is a fine George III breakfront bookcase from the Chippendale period €40,000-€60,000, and a good collection of mirrors and fine art.  See adams.ie

TIffany yellow diamond cluster ring 5,000- 7,000 John Weldon
John Weldon Cows Lane Temple Bar Dublin
Antique jewellery auction to include a Tiffany yellow diamond cluster ring €5,000-€7,000, a selection of engagement rings, watches and Waterford Crystal. The sale of over 450 lots, features a number of memorial pieces from a private collection, including a pearl mourning ring €50-€100 and a 22ct gold 1916 memorial jubilee coin €2,000-€3,000. See jwa.ie

Hegarty Antiques, Parnell Business Park, Bandon, Co. Cork
Antique furniture and art sale to include a fine rosewood mid-century dressing table and paintings by John Kingerlee and Martin Finnin. See hegartyantiques.com 

 Forthcoming Fairs

Today and tomorrow Saturday and Sunday October 12th and 13th
STAMPA National Irish Stamp Exhibition, Griffith College Conference Centre, Dublin
Now in its 48th year, the exhibit will showcase a unique set of complete sheets of half-crown five shillings and ten shillings Provisional Government of Ireland 1922 stamps – value €40,000, along with limited edition souvenirs and all aspects of philately.  See stampa.ie

Tomorrow Sunday October 13th
Co. Laois Antiques & Vintage Fair, Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

Sunday October 20th
South Dublin Antiques & Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel,  Dun Laoghaire 

