Auctions, Results & Fairs

Results

MONDAY 29TH AND TUESDAY 30TH JULY

Damien Matthews and Stephen Ryan, The Temperance Hall, Kinsale, George II Irish Red Walnut Table with Carved Shell Decoration €4,800 (€5,000-€8,000)

TUESDAY JULY 30TH

John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, 7ct diamond and emerald ring did not sell at auction but is under offer, 1ct E colour diamond solitaire €3,300 (€3,000-€4,000) and gold chains sold well achieving close to their upper estimates.

Forthcoming Auctions

SATURDAY AUGUST 3RD AND MONDAY AUGUST 5TH

Dolan’s Auction, Ballyconneely, Co Galway to include 500 lots by Irish and international artists including Nano Reid, Sean Keating, Henry Morgan, Cecil Maguire and John Shinnors. Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags are also listed as is a Purdey shotgun. See dolansart.com

UNTIL TUESDAY AUGUST 6TH

Morgan O’Driscoll online auction of 242 lots to include Peat Stacks Connemara by Paul Henry €15,000-€25,000, Gourd with Rembrandt Drawing by Liam Belton €4,000-€6,000. See morganodriscoll.com

SUNDAY AUGUST 11TH

Dolan’s Art Auction, Dooagh, Achill, Co Mayo. 200 lots to include an oil by Rev Edward Nangle, the controversial minister immortalised in the book; The Preacher and the Prelate: The Achill Mission Colony and the Battle for Souls in Famine, by Patricia Byrne. Also featured is and an interesting painting of shark fishing off Achill Island by Alexander Williams RHA. See dolansart.com

Forthcoming Fairs

SUNDAY AND MONDAY AUGUST 4TH AND 5TH

HibernianAntiques Fair, County Arms Hotel Birr, as part of Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival which runs from August 2nd-10th. The festival, now in its 51st year will host plein air painting and photography classes at Birr Castle, art trails, and light installations as part of the week’s celebrations. See birrvintageweek.com

SUNDAY AUGUST 11TH

South Dublin Antiques Fair, Royal Marine Hotel Dun Laoghaire. Over 40 traders from Ireland and the UK to include jewellery, rare books, coins, furniture and collectables. See vintageireland.eu