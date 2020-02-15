Auctions, results and fairs

AUCTION RESULTS

Tuesday, February 11th

Sotheby’s Contemporary Art London. David Hockney painting, The Splash, sold for £23.1m (€27.4m) – nearly eight times the price achieved when the work last sold at auction for £2.9 m (€3.4m ) at Sotheby’s London in 2006. The work is a quintessential example of Hockney’s lifelong fascination with pool water which has resulted in one of the most celebrated and instantly recognisable bodies of work in 20th century art.

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green Valentine Jewellery Sale:

Lot 58, diamond ear studs 2ct each €19,000 (€20,000–€25,000); lot 79, 2.03ct solitaire ring €10,000 (€9.500–€11,500); lot 80, 2.57ct solitaire ring €22,000(€21,000–€31,000); lot 67, the rare type IIa 6.01ct diamond on pendant failed to meet its reserve of €160,000 as the final bid was €155,000.

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February

Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath

Antiques and Interiors auction with 1,000-plus lots including contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Sunday, February 16th

Hegarty Antiques & Fine Art Sale, Parnell Business Park, the Bypass, Bandon. Part II of the John James collection, formerly of Ramparts House, Kinsale. An eclectic mix collected over decades including art, silver, porcelain, furniture, rugs and jewellery. Highlights: lot 10, Portrait of Miss Jeffrey attributed to Sir Joshua Reynolds (€500–€800); lot 17, silver tankard London for Richard Guiney (€500–€800); and lot 25, The Lakes of Killarney James Beale (€300–€500). hegartyantiques.com

Tuesday, February 18th

Sean Eacrett New Park House, Ballysax, Co Kildare. Entire house contents sale. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Aidan Foley, The Auction Rooms, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare. Contents from a County Tipperary equestrian property and a period house in Lismore. Over 1,000 lots to include four door library bookcase, occasional furniture, Persian rugs, Waterford crystal and artworks by Charles Lamb, Sean Keating, Anne Marie Burke, JP Rooney, Markey Robinson, Graham Knuttel, Lorna Millar, Colin Flack, Gregory Moor, Simeon Stafford, Ronald Keefer, Norman Teeling and John Kingerlee. Also listed is a remote control Bell UH1 Huey helicopter. irishcountryhome.com

Wednesday, February 19th

O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms Francis Street Dublin.

Fine Jewellery Sale to include a selection of Cartier jewellery: lot 258, trinity ring set with diamonds (€1,700–€2,700); lot 196, elephant necklace link chain suspending two elephant motifs (€12,000–€16,000); lot 276, love ring set with diamonds (€2,000–€2,500); lot 294, a pair of gold cufflinks (€1,800–€2,200).

Also featured in the sale are a selection of designer scarves all with €100–€120 estimates: lot 176, Yves Saint Laurent wool scarf; lot 177, Salvatore Ferragamo wool scarf; lot 178, Hermés scarf, cashmere and silk mix; lot 180, Givenchy silk scarf; lot 181, Valentino silk ‘Stratos’; lot 182, Celine silk scarf, depicting an equine hunting scene; and lot 183, Chloé silk scarf, depicting an oriental, maritime scene. oreillysfineart.com

Sotheby’s London. Contemporary Art sale to include two paintings by Sean Scully: lot 125, 8.20.89 (£50,000-£70,000) and lot 129, Pink Three (£200,000–£300,000). sothebys.com

FORTHCOMING FAIRS

Sunday, February 16th

Navan Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair, Ardboyne Hotel, Navan

To feature thousands of items from both Irish and UK traders including antique tableware, fashion, accessories and collectables. vintageireland.eu

Hibernian Antiques Fair, Ballygarry House Hotel Tralee.

Saturday, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st

Kilronan Castle Antiques Fair, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon