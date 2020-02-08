Auctions, Results and Fairs

Results

Tuesday

and Wednesday

, January 21st and 22nd

Sheppards of Durrow, Newtown House Sale Seventy-one percent of lots sold. Lot 794, Irish 18th century mahogany side table €4,600 (€2,400-€2,800); lot 151, Japanese bronze urn €3,800 (€700-€900); lot 589, carved Chippendale overmantle mirror €3,450 (€3,500-€5,500); lot 864, set of four Italianate stone sculptures €3,200 (€3,000-€5,000); lot 369, follower of Simon De Veliger €3,000 (€800-€1,200).

Tuesday, January 28th

Seventy-four percent of lots sold. 1.28ct diamond cluster ring €4,900 (€4,00-€6,000); French/Swiss 18ct antique diamond and sapphire brooch €3,000 (€3,000-€5,000); Rocks diamond cluster pendant €2,250 (€2,000-€3,000); Appleby 0.70ct diamond cluster ring €2,600 (€1,500-€2,500); gentlemen’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control watch €1,720 (€500-€900); ladies 18ct gold Piaget watch €2,500 (€2,500-€3,500); canteen of Irish silver cutlery €1,500 (€1,500-€2,500).

Auctions

Monday, February 3rd

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Online Art and Sculpture sale.

Ends today. To include 160 works from the Antoinette and Patrick Murphy collection, and a further 100 lots of artworks with estimates from €80. adams.ie

Oliver Usher, John Street, Kells, Co Meath House clearances from Athboy, Kells and Lucan in addition to a pub clearance in Dundalk. Large William IV Dining Table (€2,000-€3,000); 19C bonheur du jour by Gillows & Co. (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian mahogany inlaid secretaire (€1,000-€1,200); cased set of birds (€700-€1,000); William IV rosewood library table (€800-€1,000). usherauctions.com

Friday

and Saturday, February

7th and 8th

Lynes and Lynes, Eastlink Business Centre, Carrigtohill, Co Cork Open valuation day. Bring items or photographs for appraisal. No appointment necessary. lynesandlynes.com

Tuesday, February 11th Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Valentine Jewellery Sale.

Eighty six lots to include a large selection of rings, with pieces by Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. adams.ie

De Vere’s, Kildare Street

Online Art auction. More than 150 lots, with estimates from €100-€2,000. deveres.ie

Saturday and Sunday, February 15th and 16th Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath Antiques and Interiors auction More than 1,000 lots, including contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Sunday, February 16th

Whyte’s, Kildare Street

On Line Art sale. whytes.ie Hegarty Antiques

The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork. Fine Art and Antiques sale.

hegartyantiques.com

Tuesday, February 18th

Sean Eacrett, New Park House, Ballysax, Co Kildare

Fonsie Mealy, Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny

Sale of rare books of Irish and general interest. fonsiemealy.ie

Sotheby’s, London

Contemporary Art sale

To include two paintings by Sean Scully: lot 125, 8.20.89 (£50,000-£70,000) and lot 129, Pink Three (£200,000-£300,000). sothebys.com

Thursday, February 20th

Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois

Asian Art auction

Sale of an important Irish collection, which will be preceded by a lecture on Chinese ceramics by Professor Alan Fletcher of University College Dublin. sheppards.ie

Sunday, February 23rd

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

At Home sale. adams.ie

Fairs

Tomorrow, Sunday, February 2nd Cork Antiques and Vintage Fair

Clayton Silver Springs Hotel, Tivoli, Cork