Auctions, Results and Fairs
Results and dates for upcoming events
Sean Scully's Pink Three will be auctioned at Sotheby's in London on February 19th with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000.
Results
Tuesday
and Wednesday
, January 21st and 22nd
Sheppards of Durrow, Newtown House Sale Seventy-one percent of lots sold. Lot 794, Irish 18th century mahogany side table €4,600 (€2,400-€2,800); lot 151, Japanese bronze urn €3,800 (€700-€900); lot 589, carved Chippendale overmantle mirror €3,450 (€3,500-€5,500); lot 864, set of four Italianate stone sculptures €3,200 (€3,000-€5,000); lot 369, follower of Simon De Veliger €3,000 (€800-€1,200).
Tuesday, January 28thJohn Weldon Temple Bar
Seventy-four percent of lots sold. 1.28ct diamond cluster ring €4,900 (€4,00-€6,000); French/Swiss 18ct antique diamond and sapphire brooch €3,000 (€3,000-€5,000); Rocks diamond cluster pendant €2,250 (€2,000-€3,000); Appleby 0.70ct diamond cluster ring €2,600 (€1,500-€2,500); gentlemen’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control watch €1,720 (€500-€900); ladies 18ct gold Piaget watch €2,500 (€2,500-€3,500); canteen of Irish silver cutlery €1,500 (€1,500-€2,500).
Auctions
Monday, February 3rd
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Online Art and Sculpture sale.
Ends today. To include 160 works from the Antoinette and Patrick Murphy collection, and a further 100 lots of artworks with estimates from €80. adams.ie
Oliver Usher, John Street, Kells, Co Meath House clearances from Athboy, Kells and Lucan in addition to a pub clearance in Dundalk. Large William IV Dining Table (€2,000-€3,000); 19C bonheur du jour by Gillows & Co. (€1,200-€1,500); Georgian mahogany inlaid secretaire (€1,000-€1,200); cased set of birds (€700-€1,000); William IV rosewood library table (€800-€1,000). usherauctions.com
Friday
and Saturday, February
7th and 8th
Lynes and Lynes, Eastlink Business Centre, Carrigtohill, Co Cork Open valuation day. Bring items or photographs for appraisal. No appointment necessary. lynesandlynes.com
Tuesday, February 11th Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green Valentine Jewellery Sale.
Eighty six lots to include a large selection of rings, with pieces by Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. adams.ie
De Vere’s, Kildare Street
Online Art auction. More than 150 lots, with estimates from €100-€2,000. deveres.ie
Saturday and Sunday, February 15th and 16th Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath Antiques and Interiors auction More than 1,000 lots, including contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com
Sunday, February 16th
Whyte’s, Kildare Street
On Line Art sale. whytes.ie Hegarty Antiques
The Auction Rooms, Parnell Business Park, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork. Fine Art and Antiques sale.
hegartyantiques.com
Tuesday, February 18th
Sean Eacrett, New Park House, Ballysax, Co Kildare
Fonsie Mealy, Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny
Sale of rare books of Irish and general interest. fonsiemealy.ie
Sotheby’s, London
Contemporary Art sale
To include two paintings by Sean Scully: lot 125, 8.20.89 (£50,000-£70,000) and lot 129, Pink Three (£200,000-£300,000). sothebys.com
Thursday, February 20th
Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois
Asian Art auction
Sale of an important Irish collection, which will be preceded by a lecture on Chinese ceramics by Professor Alan Fletcher of University College Dublin. sheppards.ie
Sunday, February 23rd
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green
At Home sale. adams.ie
Fairs
Tomorrow, Sunday, February 2nd Cork Antiques and Vintage Fair
Clayton Silver Springs Hotel, Tivoli, Cork