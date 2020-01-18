Auctions and fairs: a guide to this week’s events

Ends Monday, January 20th: Morgan O’Driscoll online auction. Two hundred and fifty-nine works, including lot 4, Seán Keating’s Head of an Aran Girl (€1,500-€2,500); lot 11, Cecil Maguire’s Fair Day, Clifden (€7,000-€9,000); lot 14, Frank McKelvey’s Picnic by the River (€4,000-€6,000); lot 15, Peter Collis’s Farm Gate, Wicklow (€4,000-€6,000); lot 13, Study for Stained Glass by Evie Hone (€800-€1,200); and lot 7, James Humbert Craig’s Glenveagh Hills, Co Donegal (€3,000-€5,000). morganodriscoll.com

Tuesday, January 21st: Sotheby’s, London – Royal and Noble sale. Includes items from Killadoon House in Co Kildare; Luggala in Co Wicklow; Birr Castle in Co Offaly; and Carton House in Co Kildare. sothebys.com

Tuesday and Wednesday, January 21st and 22nd: Sheppard’s Auction Rooms, Durrow, Co Laois. Newtown House sale, which will include a large Edwardian crystal and brass chandelier (€800-€1,200); Irish 19th century mahogany hall table (€3,000-€5,000) in addition to a large selection of Persian rugs, antique lamps, mirrors, furniture and collectables. sheppards.ie

Wednesday, January 22nd: O’Reillys, Francis Street, Dublin 8 – fine jewellery auction. oreillysfineart.com

Saturday, January 25th: Aidan Foley, Galway Auction Rooms, the Ranch, Kilcolgan, Co Galway – more than 800 lots, including furniture, art, collectables, rugs and curtains. Lots include Mark O’Neill’s Afternoon Tea (€1,400-€1,600) and an 18ct white gold emerald and diamond ring (€2,500-€3,000). irishcountryhome.com

Saturday, January 25th: Sean Eacrett Auctions, Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, Co Laois. The 500 lots include bedroom contents from a four-star hotel along with art, antiques and collectables, to be sold without a buyer’s premium. seaneacrettantiques.ie

Sunday, January 26th: Hegarty Antiques, the auction rooms, Parnell Business Park, the bypass, Bandon, Co Cork – fine art and antique auction. hegartyantiques.com

Monday, January 27th: Sotheby’s Texas – manuscript and printed Americana sale. Lot 2,213 is a significant archive of letters dealing with the estate and family of Irish impresario John McMullen ($25,000-$35,000). sothebys.com

Tuesday, January 28th: John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin – fine jewellery auction. jwa.ie

Wednesday, January 29th: Victor Mee, Coolnalitteragh, Cloverhill, Co Cavan – pub memorabilia and collectables sale. Includes signs by Guinness, Jameson, Murphy’s and Paddy’s, along with a rare Shamrock Whisky advertising mirror with gilded lettering by Veritor from 1910 (€5,000-€10,000). victormeeauctions.ie

Lots in the impressionist and modern art sale at Christie’s in London include Tamara de Lempicka’s Portrait de Marjorie Ferry, 1932.

Wednesday, February 5th: Christie’s, London – impressionist and modern art sale. Lots include Tamara de Lempicka’s Portrait de Marjorie Ferry, 1932 (£8,000,000-£12,000,000). christies.com

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February: Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath – antiques and interiors auction. More than 1,000 lots, including the contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com

Fairs

Saturday, January 18th: Kilkenny book fair (with coins and collectables), Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.

Sunday, January 26th: Tipperary antiques, art and vintage sale, Cahir House Hotel, the Square, Cahir, Co Tipperary.