Auctions and fairs: a guide to this week’s events
Sotheby’s auction includes items from Luggala estate, Birr Castle and Carton House
Cecil Maguire’s Fair Day, Clifden, is among the 259 lots in the Morgan O’Driscoll online auction.
Ends Monday, January 20th: Morgan O’Driscoll online auction. Two hundred and fifty-nine works, including lot 4, Seán Keating’s Head of an Aran Girl (€1,500-€2,500); lot 11, Cecil Maguire’s Fair Day, Clifden (€7,000-€9,000); lot 14, Frank McKelvey’s Picnic by the River (€4,000-€6,000); lot 15, Peter Collis’s Farm Gate, Wicklow (€4,000-€6,000); lot 13, Study for Stained Glass by Evie Hone (€800-€1,200); and lot 7, James Humbert Craig’s Glenveagh Hills, Co Donegal (€3,000-€5,000). morganodriscoll.com
Tuesday, January 21st: Sotheby’s, London – Royal and Noble sale. Includes items from Killadoon House in Co Kildare; Luggala in Co Wicklow; Birr Castle in Co Offaly; and Carton House in Co Kildare. sothebys.com
Tuesday and Wednesday, January 21st and 22nd: Sheppard’s Auction Rooms, Durrow, Co Laois. Newtown House sale, which will include a large Edwardian crystal and brass chandelier (€800-€1,200); Irish 19th century mahogany hall table (€3,000-€5,000) in addition to a large selection of Persian rugs, antique lamps, mirrors, furniture and collectables. sheppards.ie
Wednesday, January 22nd: O’Reillys, Francis Street, Dublin 8 – fine jewellery auction. oreillysfineart.com
Saturday, January 25th: Aidan Foley, Galway Auction Rooms, the Ranch, Kilcolgan, Co Galway – more than 800 lots, including furniture, art, collectables, rugs and curtains. Lots include Mark O’Neill’s Afternoon Tea (€1,400-€1,600) and an 18ct white gold emerald and diamond ring (€2,500-€3,000). irishcountryhome.com
Saturday, January 25th: Sean Eacrett Auctions, Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, Co Laois. The 500 lots include bedroom contents from a four-star hotel along with art, antiques and collectables, to be sold without a buyer’s premium. seaneacrettantiques.ie
Sunday, January 26th: Hegarty Antiques, the auction rooms, Parnell Business Park, the bypass, Bandon, Co Cork – fine art and antique auction. hegartyantiques.com
Monday, January 27th: Sotheby’s Texas – manuscript and printed Americana sale. Lot 2,213 is a significant archive of letters dealing with the estate and family of Irish impresario John McMullen ($25,000-$35,000). sothebys.com
Tuesday, January 28th: John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin – fine jewellery auction. jwa.ie
Wednesday, January 29th: Victor Mee, Coolnalitteragh, Cloverhill, Co Cavan – pub memorabilia and collectables sale. Includes signs by Guinness, Jameson, Murphy’s and Paddy’s, along with a rare Shamrock Whisky advertising mirror with gilded lettering by Veritor from 1910 (€5,000-€10,000). victormeeauctions.ie
Wednesday, February 5th: Christie’s, London – impressionist and modern art sale. Lots include Tamara de Lempicka’s Portrait de Marjorie Ferry, 1932 (£8,000,000-£12,000,000). christies.com
Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February: Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Street, Kells, Co Meath – antiques and interiors auction. More than 1,000 lots, including the contents of recently sold Piercetown House, Dunboyne, Co Meath. matthewsauctionrooms.com
Fairs
Saturday, January 18th: Kilkenny book fair (with coins and collectables), Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.
Sunday, January 26th: Tipperary antiques, art and vintage sale, Cahir House Hotel, the Square, Cahir, Co Tipperary.