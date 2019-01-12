Auction results: Queen Elizabeth’s scissors and brown furniture for a snip

Auction Results

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. December 16th, 2018 “At Home” auction had an unusual mixture of offerings which included lot 96: Elizabethan blue enamel pendant case, late 16th century, fitted with a scissors and silver handled knife with manuscript inscribed “these were Queen Elizabeth’s scissors worn and used by her when she was Princess Elizabeth living at Ashridge Abbey”, €750 (€300-€500). Lot 135: A Russian silver model of a rabbit, Moscow 1890, mark of Julius Alexandrovitch Rappoport, who later worked as an artisan with Fabergé, €2,600 (€1,000-€1,500). Lot 176A: Georgian Society Records of 18th-century domestic architecture, €3,000 (€1,500-€2,000). A pair of oil on canvas, Shipping by the Harbour by Sunset and Shipping in Choppy Waters by Frederick James Aldridge, €13,000 (€2,000-€3,000). There was great value to be had in period furniture with lot 373: a George III mahogany linen press, €500 (€800–€1,200) and lot 463: also George III, a figured mahogany fold top games table, €200 (€300-€500) and lots 228 and 245: two sets of eight mahogany dining chairs, sold for €450 (€400-€600) and €320 (€400-€500)

Matthews Auctions, Old Castle, Co Meath, December 29th and 30th, 2018 The antiques and interiors auction had a strong selling rate, with more than 90 per cent of lots sold which included: lot 550: Chinese vase, €4,200 (€200-€300). Lot 43: gold bracelet, €4,000 (€4,000-€7,000). Lot 735: four poster bed €1,200 (€400-€700). Lot 318: William IV mahogany dining table, €900 (€300-€500). Lot 181: Regency marble top console table, €860 (€700-€1,200) and lot 25: pair of Blackamoor floor lights €420 (€300-€500).

Forthcoming auctions

Tanzanite and Diamond pendant (€10,000-€12,000, O’Reilly’s Auction

Wednesday, January 23rd: O’Reilly’s 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8. From 1pm. Jewellery auction. Lot 200: A tanzanite and diamond cluster pendant, tanzanite centre stone, 15.02cts, and diamonds approximately 2.60cts mounted in platinum (€10,000-€12,000). Lot 164: Van Cleef & Arpels beauty box, in styptor – an alloy of silver and tin with 18ct rose gold and sapphires (€2,800-€3,500). Lot 343: late Victorian diamond butterfly brooch, with diamonds, 4.50ct, in fitted case (€8,500-€10,000).

Wednesday, January 23rd Purcell Antiques, Birr Co Offaly From 12pm. Antiques and Collectables auction.

Saturday, January 26th Whytes auction in the Freemason Hall, 17 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. Seamus Kearns postcard collection of more than 100,000 cards in 496 lots.

Pair of fine Rosewood fold-over card tables, Hegartys Auction (€3,000-€5,000)

January 27th Hegarty Auction Rooms Parnell Business Centre, Bandon, Co Cork. Auction of the Barbers and Lawn House family collections, to include furniture, fine art, silver and jewellery. Lot 10: John Lavery, Portrait Of Mrs Gertrude Coutts, oil on canvas (€4,000-€8,000); lot 25: pair of fine and rare 19th-century Irish rosewood fold-over card tables, circa 1820, each raised on graduating column supports (€3,000-€5,000) and lot 37: Norman J McCaig, The Quays, Cork, oil on canvas (€1,500-€3,000)

Forthcoming fairs

Saturday 19th : Kilkenny Book Coin and Collectables Fair, Club House Hotel, Kilkenny, 10.30am.

Sunday, January 20th Hibernian Antique Fair, The Inn at Dromoland Castle Co Clare, 11am. Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian furniture, Irish art, books, silver, jewellery and collectables.

Until January 21st Morgan O’ Driscoll Online Irish Art Auction, morganodriscoll.com, Viewing at 1 Ilen Street Skibbereen by appointment.