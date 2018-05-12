Auction results and what’s coming up

Monday (May 14th)

Mullens Laurel Park, Woodbrook, Old Bray Road, Bray, Co Dublin, 11am. Interiors auction to include furniture, carpets, glass, silver and paintings. Among the latter a large body of work by John Philip Murray, dating from the mid-1980s up to 2009 and representing the major themes of his work during that time: trees, symbolising new life and hope in the face of isolation and destruction, and travel, incorporating the notion of arches, doorways and the endless horizons of the human journey. Lot 300, Looking at Tradition (€300-€500). Lot 296, Histories and Cycles, (€200-€250). For online catalogue and bidding details see mullenslaurelpark.com

Milltown Country Auction Rooms, Dromiskin, Co Louth. In conjunction with Lev Mitchell & Sons, Slane, Co Meath. House contents auction, noon. Lot 534, Gouldings Manures advertising clock, (€800-€1,200). Lot 532, Mick McQuaid tobacco figure from PJ Carroll’s, Dundalk (€400-€600). Lot 544, hand-painted Chinese heart-shaped vase (€300-€400). Lot 575, Victorian blanket chest in its original paint (€200-€300). milltownauctionrooms.com

RJ Keighery Antiques, William St Waterford. Antique auction, 10.30am. Lot 656, mahogany slope-front bureau (€600-€800). More than 800 lots including pews and status from two convents. Lot 708, long-case clock by Donegan of Dublin (€500-€800). Lot 593, sailing ship in case (€400-€600). For online catalogue and bidding details see antiquesireland.ie

Monday (May 14th) and Tuesday (May 15th)

Aidan Foley Auctions, School House Auction Rooms, Main St, Doneraile, Co Cork. The Manor House Sale: 1,500 lots to include items from Adare Manor, Co Limerick. Day one will begin with hotel furnishings and move through to fishing supplies and militaria; day two, starting at 10am, furniture, china, rugs, jewellery and paintings. Among the latter, a private collection of seven works by Arthur Maderson. See irishcountryhomes.com

Tuesday (May 15th)

John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 8. Fine Jewellery & Watches, 2pm. Lot 122, single-stone diamond ring, I/J colour and VS clarity (€40,000-€50,000). Lot 131, antique diamond necklace in a fitted box, diamonds 10-11 carats in total (€18,000-€22,000). Lot 171, diamond cluster ring signed Monture Boucheron, total estimated diamond weight five carats (€18,000-€22,000). Lot 70, diamond drop earrings (€7,000-€9,000). Lot 172, antique amethyst necklace (€3,500-€4,500).

Lot 87, pear-shaped single-stone diamond ring set in platinum, with an EGL certificate which states the diamond is 1.73cts, E colour & Si1 clarity (€3,000-€4,000). Lot 402, gent’s Breitling Navitimer World GMT strap watch with box & papers (€2,800-€3,200) For online catalogue and bidding details see jwa.ie

Saturday (May 19th)

Lynes & Lynes, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, 11am. Some 500 lots from four house contents covering silver, furniture, books, and paintings, 11am. Lot 224 (€200-€400) rare Cork silver sauce boat by Carden Terry dated 1767. Lot 515 (€275-€350) pocket sketch book of Henry & Arthur Hill, Cork architects who were responsible for many of Cork’s finest buildings, containing 30 watercolours from 1884-1896 complete with palette and two Hill family photographs taken on board a yacht. Lot 11 (€3,000-€4,000), a 1941 Rover 3500SV8 car, purchased new in July 1974 and parked in a private garage for the past 36 years. The mileage is 97,025. For online catalogue and bidding details see lynesandlynes.com

Sales Results

Wednesday (May 2nd)

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, Chatsworth Street, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. Rare Book & Collectors’s Sale at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. Total €250,000, 80 per cent of lots sold. Lot 549, JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit, first edition with original dust jacket, €29,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Lot 812, baseball bat presented by “Babe” Ruth to the manager of the Tipperary team in 1926 €4,000 (€4,000-€6,000). Lot 703, Dublin Almanacks for 1810-1819, €3,600 (€700-€1,000), Lot 701, Dublin Almanacks for 1800-1809, €3,400 (€800-€1,200), Lot 813, earliest extant Croke Park hurling programme €2,100 (€1,000-€1,500), Lot 388, manuscript letter in Irish on Scoil Eanna notepaper signed by Patrick Pearse and dated February 10th, 1909, €1900 (€600-€700).

For more results see fonsiemealy.ie

Thursday (May 3rd)

Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, Durrow, Co Laois. “The Irish Revolution and Beyond: Artefacts, Letters, and Mementos”. Ninety-one per cent of lots sold. Lot 3, a newly-discovered eve-of-execution letter written by Kevin Barry in Mountjoy Jail, €17,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Lot 31, Standing Orders and Regulations, for the Government and Guidance of the Dublin Metropolitan Police, Dublin 1889, €3,800 (€80-€100). Lot 32, an 18th century book, Farriery Improv’d – Or, A Compleat Treatise Upon the Art of Farriery accompanied by a letter from Seán Mac Eoin, dated 1962, in which he states that it “was given to me by Michael Collins when he returned from Treaty Talks in London in ’21” €4,400 (€4,000-€6,000). Lot 30, Webley Royal Irish Constabulary revolver, €2,200 (€80-€120). Lot 39, Patrick and Willie Pearse’s Galileo field glasses, €2,200 (€300-€500). See sheppards.ie

Saturday (May 5th)

Whyte’s, 38 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. “The Eclectic Collector” sale. Total €230,000, 75 per cent of lots sold. Lot 318, James II Williamite wars “gun money” half crown, very rare issue from April 1690, €10,500 (€2,500-€3,000). Lot 257, Stereoscopic illustrations of south Tipperary by the Clonmel surgeon and amateur photographer William Despard Hemphill, €4,000 (€3,000-€5,000). Lot 108, Collection of Irish postcard artwork and samples on seasonal and nationalist themes, €3,200 (€1,500-€2,500). Lot 96, uniform headgear of General Sir John Grenfell Maxwell, sent to Dublin to suppress the 1916 Rising €3,000 (€2,000-€3,000). Lot 444, Guinness leprechaun truck ornament from 1961, €2,900 (€300-€500). Lot 92, James Connolly, Labour in Irish History, signed first edition, €2,600 (€1,000-€1,500). Lot 470, Dublin Horse Show travel poster, €1,250 (€500-€700). For more results see whytes.ie