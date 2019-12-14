Auction results and forthcoming sales
Yeats wedding tokens, diamonds and a William Scott for €150,000
Irish 19th-century elliptical side table €2,500-€3,500 at Hegarty Antiques
Tuesday, December 10th
Fonsie Mealy, Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, Rare Irish books and general sale.
In excess of €350,000 realised with 85 per cent sold: Stop Press War News Collection of Republican documents €11,000, unpublished letters by Flann O’Brien €8,000; first edition of Ulysses €12,000; miniature book by Séamus Heaney €3,000; 1948 Leinster Hurling Championship GAA medal €820; All Ireland Final Tipperary V Kilkenny programme €900.
Jack B Yeats collection: Victorian trunk €620; Fifty Years of Love €4,000; gold watch €1,000; two tiny lapel drawings €3,200; The White Jug oil €18,000; Anne Yeats watercolours €3,000; Cormac McCarthy first editions from €660-€4,200 and Cormac McCarthy A Band of Damned Yankee Nitpickers: a collection of letters and documents, €7,000.
John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Jewellery sale.
Diamond solitaire ring 1.9ct €6,000; 0.92ct diamond ring €2,100; 1.3ct G colour “almost flawless” solitaire diamond ring €4,100; 10ct diamond necklace €9,500; diamond and gold necklace €4,100; pair of silver candlesticks €650; 50g gold ingot €1,750.
Wednesday, December 4th
Adam’s St Stephen’s Green. Important Irish Art Sale.
William Scott Red and Red €150,000; Paul Henry, Cottages by a Lake €90,000; Cottages by Water €70,000 and Lake View €26,000; Robert Ballagh Portrait of JP Donleavy €30,000; Gerard Dillon, Moonstruck, €28,000 and Clown and Whirligig €22,000; Basil Blackshaw, Horses Exercising Early Morning €22,000 and Mary Swanzy Crouching Figure with Bowed Head €18,000.
Tuesday, December 3rd
Adam’s St Stephen’s Green. Fine Jewellery and Watch Sale.
Single stone diamond 6.74ct ring €155,000; rare Victorian diamond pendant locket €29,000; single stone diamond 4.1ct ring €23,000; cushion shaped 6.02 sapphire ring €16,000; 16.3ct sapphire dress ring €10,000; diamond cluster earrings 14ct in total €10,000; gem set diamond Pinocchio pendant €9,000; Hermes gold necklace €9,000; yellow sapphire 8.15ct pendant €9,000 and diamond line bracelet with 8.50cts of diamonds €8,200.
Monday, December 2nd
Whyte’s RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Irish and International Art Sale.
Paul Henry, Glencree Co Wicklow €55,000; Sir William Orpen Captain Robert John Woods of the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers €34,000; Andy Warhol Giant Panda €28,000; Jack B Yeats A Professional Man €20,000; George Collie Portrait of Padraig Pearse €18,000; Colin Middleton Early Morning in Dundrum €13,000; Rory Breslin St Patrick’s Mask €8,000.
Saturday, November 30th
Lynes and Lynes, Cork. General auction
Over 98 percent sold. Charles II table €500; Charles II chair €280; Charles II gate leg table €400; map of Ireland €210; Gainsborough chair €1,060; large gilt wood mirror €1,700; 9ct gold necklace €900; 12 Cork chairs €2,500; four Waterford wall lights €300; ship’s chair €370; album of Irish Broadsides €300;, collection of garden teak furniture €660 and Victorian rocking horse €530.
Tuesday, November 26th
Adam’s Blackrock. General sale
Irish Gothic pollard oak bookcase €5,200; 18ct gold rectangular pendant by AJTorres, Barcelona €4,200; mid-Victorian serpentine console table €3,800; pair of William IV mahogany bookcases €3,800 and Waterford crystal 11 and 12 branch chandeliers, €3,500 each.
Forthcoming auctions
Sunday, December 15th
Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, At Home Sale
Over 500 lots to include period furnishings, a collection of rare Irish 18th- and 19th-century cut glass, jewellery, art, wine and an important collection of over 50 lots of silver from the Daly family of Dunsandle, the Palladian mansion in Athenry. Adams.ie
Hegarty’s Christmas Sale, Parnell Business Park, Bandon
Part I of The John James Collection, formerly of Ramparts, Kinsale and part contents of Maryland House, Cork. Irish furniture and fine art, 18th- and 19th-century glass, jewellery and floor coverings. Highlights include: an Irish regency cut-glass celery vase €150-€350; Georgian “opaque twist” wine glass €100-€150; fine mahogany drop-leaf hunts table €400-€800; large 19th-century Chinese export ware terrine dish €100-€150 and a fine Irish 19th-century “elliptical” side table €2,500-€3,500. hegartyantiques.com