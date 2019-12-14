Auction results and forthcoming sales

Yeats wedding tokens, diamonds and a William Scott for €150,000

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Irish 19th-century elliptical side table €2,500-€3,500 at Hegarty Antiques

Tuesday, December 10th

Fonsie Mealy, Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, Rare Irish books and general sale.
In excess of €350,000 realised with 85 per cent sold: Stop Press War News Collection of Republican documents €11,000, unpublished letters by Flann O’Brien €8,000; first edition of Ulysses €12,000; miniature book by Séamus Heaney €3,000; 1948 Leinster Hurling Championship GAA medal €820; All Ireland Final Tipperary V Kilkenny programme €900.

Items from Jack B and Collie Yeats’s wedding and marriage sold for €4,000 through Fonsie Mealy
Jack B Yeats collection: Victorian trunk €620; Fifty Years of Love €4,000; gold watch €1,000; two tiny lapel drawings €3,200; The White Jug oil €18,000; Anne Yeats watercolours €3,000; Cormac McCarthy first editions from €660-€4,200 and Cormac McCarthy A Band of Damned Yankee Nitpickers: a collection of letters and documents, €7,000.

Two tiny ink and watercolour drawings by Jack B Yeats on lapel mounts achieved 3,200 (€600-€800) through Fonsie Mealy
John Weldon, Cows Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Jewellery sale.
Diamond solitaire ring 1.9ct €6,000; 0.92ct diamond ring €2,100; 1.3ct G colour “almost flawless” solitaire diamond ring €4,100; 10ct diamond necklace €9,500; diamond and gold necklace €4,100; pair of silver candlesticks €650; 50g gold ingot €1,750.

Wednesday, December 4th

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green. Important Irish Art Sale.
William Scott Red and Red €150,000; Paul Henry, Cottages by a Lake €90,000; Cottages by Water €70,000 and Lake View €26,000; Robert Ballagh Portrait of JP Donleavy €30,000; Gerard Dillon, Moonstruck, €28,000 and Clown and Whirligig €22,000; Basil Blackshaw, Horses Exercising Early Morning €22,000 and Mary Swanzy Crouching Figure with Bowed Head €18,000.

Tuesday, December 3rd

Adam’s St Stephen’s Green. Fine Jewellery and Watch Sale.
Single stone diamond 6.74ct ring €155,000; rare Victorian diamond pendant locket €29,000; single stone diamond 4.1ct ring €23,000; cushion shaped 6.02 sapphire ring €16,000; 16.3ct sapphire dress ring €10,000; diamond cluster earrings 14ct in total €10,000; gem set diamond Pinocchio pendant €9,000; Hermes gold necklace €9,000; yellow sapphire 8.15ct pendant €9,000 and diamond line bracelet with 8.50cts of diamonds €8,200.

Monday, December 2nd

Whyte’s RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Irish and International Art Sale.
Paul Henry, Glencree Co Wicklow €55,000; Sir William Orpen Captain Robert John Woods of the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers €34,000; Andy Warhol Giant Panda €28,000; Jack B Yeats A Professional Man €20,000; George Collie Portrait of Padraig Pearse €18,000; Colin Middleton Early Morning in Dundrum €13,000; Rory Breslin St Patrick’s Mask €8,000.

Saturday, November 30th

Lynes and Lynes, Cork. General auction
Over 98 percent sold. Charles II table €500; Charles II chair €280; Charles II gate leg table €400; map of Ireland €210; Gainsborough chair €1,060; large gilt wood mirror €1,700; 9ct gold necklace €900; 12 Cork chairs €2,500; four Waterford wall lights €300; ship’s chair €370; album of Irish Broadsides €300;, collection of garden teak furniture €660 and Victorian rocking horse €530.

Tuesday, November 26th

Adam’s Blackrock. General sale
Irish Gothic pollard oak bookcase €5,200; 18ct gold rectangular pendant by AJTorres, Barcelona €4,200; mid-Victorian serpentine console table €3,800; pair of William IV mahogany bookcases €3,800 and Waterford crystal 11 and 12 branch chandeliers, €3,500 each.

 Forthcoming auctions

Sunday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, At Home Sale
Over 500 lots to include period furnishings, a collection of rare Irish 18th- and 19th-century cut glass, jewellery, art, wine and an important collection of over 50 lots of silver from the Daly family of Dunsandle, the Palladian mansion in Athenry. Adams.ie

Large 19th-century Chinese export ware terrine dish €100-€150 at Hegarty Antiques
Hegarty’s Christmas Sale, Parnell Business Park, Bandon
Part I of The John James Collection, formerly of Ramparts, Kinsale and part contents of Maryland House, Cork. Irish furniture and fine art, 18th- and 19th-century glass, jewellery and floor coverings. Highlights include: an Irish regency cut-glass celery vase €150-€350; Georgian “opaque twist” wine glass €100-€150; fine mahogany drop-leaf hunts table €400-€800; large 19th-century Chinese export ware terrine dish €100-€150 and a fine Irish 19th-century “elliptical” side table €2,500-€3,500. hegartyantiques.com

