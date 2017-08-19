Auction results and forthcoming fairs

Auction Results:

Tuesday (August 15th): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 8. Auction of silver, jewellery and gold coins. A gold sovereign coin , featuring King William IV, dated 1833, €870 (€800-1,200); a five-piece silver tea & coffee service by William Egan of Cork, hallmarked Dublin 1973, total weight approx 2967 grams, €1,500 (€1,500-2,500); a silver Eamon de Valera dinner plate, approx 550 grams, by Royal Irish, hallmarked Dublin 1973 €200 (€200-400); eight Irish silver liquor cups (short stem), approx. 223 grams, by Bee Moynihan, hallmarked Dublin 1966 €150 (€120-180); and, an Irish silver sugar bowl, approx 235 grams, by Bee Moynihan, hallmarked Dublin 1966, €240 (€120-180). Among the unsold lots was ; a diamond cluster necklace, set in 18ct gold, (€5,000-7,000); and, a diamond-set ‘Elton John’ wrist watch by Chopard, one of limited edition of 2000 pieces with a pink mother-of-pearl face, (€2,500-4,500).

Forthcoming Auctions:

Monday (August 21st): R.J. Keighery Auctioneers, City Auction Rooms, Waterford. Antiques auction at 10.30am. Lot 838, a Waterford Crystal 12-Arm Chandelier €4,500-6,000; Lot 524, a Waterford Crystal violin and bow €3,500-4,500; Lot 703, Evening, Horse Fair, Tallow , oil-on-canvas, by Arthur K Maderson €3,000-4,000; Lot 440, a pair of mid-19th century Chinese brass incense burners €1,500-2,500; Lot 680, a late Victorian inlaid mahogany 5ft bed €600-1,000; Lot 640, a Victorian rosewood fold-over tea table (€900- 1,200); Lot 681, a pair of French marble-top lockers with mirror back €600- 1,000; Lot 409, taxidermy of two mink €60- 80.

Monday & Tuesday (August 21st & 22nd): Aidan Foley Auctioneer, ‘Ashford Castle Estate Sale’ at the Old Sawmills, Clonbur Road, Cong, Co Mayo.10.30 am each day. Further items from the Ashford Castle Hotel following its refurbishment. 850 lots including furniture, paintings, prints, tapestries, curtains and Persian rugs. Viewing today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (August 19th & 20th) 11am to 6pm.

Sheraton desk

Saturday (August 26th): Woodward’s Auctioneers, Cook St. Cork. Antiques auction at 11am. Viewing underway. Contents from various Cork houses including ‘Alverna’, Douglas Road and estates including the late Hilda Regan of Rushbrook, and the Vince Murphy (Christian Brothers College, Cork). Over 300 lots including a pair of William IV card tables €2000-3000; a pair of Coalbrookdale garden benches €2,000-3,000; an Eileen Gray €1027 chrome table €1,500- 2,000; a Sheraton inlaid credenza €1,000- 2,000; a Regency rosewood card table €700-1200; a Louis XV Bonheur du jour €800- 1,500; a Georgian walnut bureau €400- 800; a Rene Lalique ‘Coquilles’ plate €800-1,200; and, a Regency brass inlaid rosewood tea caddy €400-800. Among the paintings is a Flemish oil, St Sebastian being tended by an Angel described as “After Anthony Van Dyck” €800-1,500. Other lots include porcelain, bronze statues, rugs, garden furniture and statuary, a selection of Waterford crystal and collectible comic annuals including The Beano, The Dandy, Bunty etc. Full details online at woodward.ie.

Forthcoming Fairs:

Tomorrow, Sunday (August 20th): Antiques and Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire. Co Dublin. 11am-6pm. Thirty traders offering antiques and jewellery, 20th-century décor and furnishings, vintage fashion and accessories, rare books, coins, banknotes and collectables. Admission €3.50

Saturday & Sunday (August 26th&27th): Town of Books Festival, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny. Booksellers and pop-up bookshops offering thousands of rare, antiquarian, collectible and second-hand books. See: graiguenamanaghtownofbooks.com