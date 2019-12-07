Art for rescue dogs: Connemara sale features some of Ireland’s top artists

“A dog is for life and not just for Christmas.” The campaign by animal charities rings true every year when, after the festivities, puppies are handed over to animal welfare charities.

Last year more than 400 unwanted pups ended up in one Dublin rescue centre before January came to an end. This, coupled with dogs rescued from abusive owners and puppy farms – which produce up to 30,000 pups a year – means that many charities are inundated with animals who they then must try to rehome.

Madra – Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue and Adoption, the Connemara-based charity dedicated to finding new homes for unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned dogs, is hosting an art auction fund-raiser today at The Portershed, the innovation centre on Eyre Square in Galway.

Works by some of Ireland’s top artists including Finbar McHugh, Padraig McCaul and Martin Mooney will go under the hammer overseen by Colm O’Donnellan of O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers.

Wider audience

“We have amazing support from dog lovers throughout the year, but the annual art auction is a way for us to reach out to a wider audience, who receive something unique in return” says Marina Fiddler, co-founder and director of Madra.

Prices range from €30-€3,000 and the artists also include Vanda Luddy, Mary Horan, Grace Cunningham, David Lee, Joe O’Shaughnessy, Joan Finnegan, Arja Sweeney, Sylvia Parkinson-Brown, Sarah Henderson, Michael Tierney, Patricia Kavanagh, Larry Reynolds, Patricia Byrne, Peter Skelton, Conor Gallagher and Gala Tomasso.

The auction begins at 3pm at The Portershed in Galway and online bidding is facilitated by registering at fundraising@madra.ie. For further details please see madra.ie