Art and antiques auctions: Strong results at Whyte’s, a busy week ahead in the salerooms

Auction Results

Whyte’s, 38 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. Important Irish Art sale at the RDS, Ballsbridge, November 26th. Some 85 per cent of lots sold, with a gross sales total of €1.7 million. Lot 25, Jack B Yeats, The Man With The Wrinkled Face, €245,000 (€80,000-€120,000).

Lot 55, Louis le Brocquy, Image of Samuel Beckett, €200,000 (€150,000-€250,000). Lot 22, Margaret Clarke, Self-Portrait, €48,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Lot 15, Paul Henry, Mountainous landscape, €44,000 (€30,000-€40,000).

Lot 73, Basil Blackshaw, Race Horse, €40,000 (€50,000-€70,000). Lot 8 Nathaniel Hone, Stormy Coast, €30,000 (€15,000-€20,000).

Lot 80, Rowan Gillespie, Ladder of Life, €30,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Lot 13, Aloysius O’Kelly, Fishing Boats at Concarneau, €22,000 (€10,000-€15,000). Lot 29, Sean Keating, Four Men In Discussion, €12,000 (€5,000-€7,000). Lot 25, Jack B Yeats, Christmas card with robin, €5,600 (€1,000-€1,500). See whytes.ie

Forthcoming auctions

Mullen’s Laurel Park, Old Bray Road,Woodbrook,Bray,Co Dublin. A spectacular selection of crystal chandeliers and candelabra is lighting up the auction rooms at Mullen’s Laurel Park, which will hold an interiors sale on December 3rd in tune with the sparkle of the Yuletide season. Equally eye-catching is the three-tier cast-iron fountain which stands tall – nearly 12 feet tall, in fact – at one end of the saleroom (Lot 645, €6,000-€10,000). Among the 900-plus lots in the December sale are a selection of silver giftware and jewellery, furniture, paintings, fine wines and champagne as well as a large collection of Country & Western vinyl records (Lot 603, €11,500-€12,500). Begun in the early 1950s, the Dublin-based collection includes many rare albums and can be viewed at its own website, countryvinyltreasures.com. Lot 571, 18-carat gold and platinum two-stone crossover ring, colour G/H, diamonds approximately one carat, €800-€1,200. Lot 201, Georgian mahogany and satinwood cross-banded chest on chest, €1,000-€1,500. Lot 246, pair of brown leather art deco tub chairs, €2,400-€2,600. Lot 219, white metal and hardwood drinks cabinet, €300-€400. Lot 873, bakelite model Dalek, €40-€60.

See mullenslaurelpark.com

Morgan O’Driscoll, 1 Ilen Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork. Bidding in the Irish Art Online auction ends on Monday, December 3rd. Lot 15, Tony O’Malley, Summer Solstice, Summer Kite (1992), €20,000-€30,000. Lot 9, William Crozier, Winter Kilcoe (1993), €8,000-€12,000. Lot 32, Patrick Scott, Rainbow Rug, €5,000-€7,000. Lot 2, Donald Teskey, From the Station to the Shore I, €3,000-€5,000. Lot 4, Patrick Collins, Islands, €3,000-€4,000. Lot 95, guitar signed by all the band members of U2 for the Temple Street Appeal 1989, in original case, €1,500-€2,500. See morganodriscoll.com

RJ Keighery Antiques, William Street, Waterford. Monday December 3rd, 10.30 am. The final auction of 2018 at the City Auction Rooms includes a selection of jewellery, master-cutter pieces of Waterford crystal and crystal chandeliers, furniture, rugs, porcelain and paintings. Lot 474, diamond cluster ring set in 18-carat white gold, €5,900-€7,500. Lot 457, diamond cluster earrings, €2,000-€2,500. Lot 655, William IV secretaire bookcase, €700-€1,000. Lot 703, Bausch & Lomb brass telescope on tripod, €500-€800. Lot 399, bronze group of horses and riders, €400-€600. See antiquesireland.ie

Adams Blackrock, 38 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Fine Art, Collectibles & Furniture, Tuesday December 4th, 11am. Lot 64, Breon O’Casey, Duck (bronze, number four of edition of five, €6,000-€8,000). Lot 66, Graham Knuttel, Lady Head (bronze, €1,400-€1,800). Lot 262, Victorian gilt overmantle, €600-€900. Lot 144, Waterford crystal six-branch chandelier, €500-€800. Lots 234 and 235, Hermes scarves in designs Mors et Filet and Cliquetis (€60-€80 each). See adamsblackrock.com

Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. Fine Jewellery & Watches, Tuesday December 4th, 6pm. Necklaces, rings, earrings, brooches and watches by top names in jewellery design including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Seaman Schepps, Harry Winston and many more. See adams.ie

Mitchell’s Auctioneers, Mount Butler, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Antique Furnishing & Fine Interiors, December 5th, 10am. The sale will contain a mix of 19th and 20th-century mahogany, walnut and gilt furniture, silver, lighting, books, motoring collectibles and more. See victormitchell.com

Forthcoming Fairs

If you want to visit an antiques fair before Christmas, there are two to choose from tomorrow, Sunday December 2nd. At the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, the South Dublin Antiques, Vintage & Collectables Fair has more than 30 traders from the UK and Ireland, while at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Co Cork, there will be 24 stands offering furniture, paintings, silver and decorative objects. Both fairs run from 11am to 6pm; admission to each is €3.50.