Apple-1 computer sells for £371,250 in online auction

Auction results

Tuesday, May 28th, Sheppard’s of Durrow Inside Outside Sale Six Kilkenny limestone bollards from Kilkenny courthouse €5,400 (€5,000-€8,000); four stone sculptures depicting the four seasons €6,500 (€6,000-€9,000); 17th-century sculpture of a bearded man €840 (€400-€600); bronze sculpture of figure seated on a bench €4,400 (€5,000-€8,000); pillar postbox was withdrawn at €4,500.

‘Nurses’ by Nevill Johnson achieved €21,000 through Whyte’s.

Tuesday, May 28th, John Weldon, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin Diamond line necklace with 10.5ct in total of diamonds €7,900 (€5,000-€7,000); tanzanite and diamond pendant with central 8.52ct stone €1,500 (€1,500-€2,500); platinum diamond solitaire 2.85ct €13,000 (€14,000-€18,000).

Monday, May 27th, Whyte’s, RDS, Dublin 4, Important Irish Art Sale Western Landscape by Paul Henry €100,000 (€100,000-€150,000); Mary in Black by Sir John Lavery €75,000 (€60,000-€80,000); Nurses by Nevill Johnson €21,000 (€10,000-€15,000); The Quay Worker’s Home by Jack B Yeats €68,000 (€60,000-€80,000); Mask of the Liffey by Rory Breslin €14,000 (€8,000-€12,000); Milles Têtes C by Louis le Brocquy €38,000 (€40,000-€60,000).

‘Western Landscape’ by Paul Henry achieved €100,000 through Whyte’s.

Sunday, May 26th, Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, At Home Sale Pink sapphire and diamond cluster ring €4,000 (€1,200-€1,800); Victorian cast iron garden urns €2,000 (€1,000-€1,500); Chinese famille verte vase/lamp €1,600 (€300-€500); large Japanese bronze jardinière €4,200 (€600-€1,000).

May 16th-24th, Christie’s, Online sale of Apple-1 One of only 50 of the very first home computers from 1976, number 10 on the Apple-1 registry was developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who sold their personal belongings to finance their Apple operation. £371,250 (£300,000-£500,000).

Forthcoming auctions

Wednesday and Thursday, June 5th and 6th, Herman and Wilkinson, Swan Hall Fine Art Auction, Rathmines, Dublin More than 750 lots to include Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian furniture, artworks and a large selection of jewellery. See hermanwilkinson.ie

Saturday and Sunday, June 8th and 9th, Matthews Auction Rooms, Duke Bros building, Kells, Co Meath More than 900 lots from the contents of house clearances and a Foxrock residence, to include a 9ft mahogany hunting table and unusual curiosities. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

‘Mask of the Liffey’ by Rory Breslin sold for €14,000 through Whyte’s.

Monday, June 10th, Mullen’s Laurel Park, Old Bray Road, Woodbrook, Co Dublin, Classics and Contemporary Sale See mullenslaurelpark.com

June 5th to 13th, Christie’s, New York Archive of more than 50 letters from the late singer Leonard Cohen to his lover and muse Marianne, to include a cracked 16-century bronze bell from their home in Hydra, evocative of the Anthem lyrics: “There is a crack in everything – that’s how the light gets in.” ($8,000-$12,000) See christies.com

Forthcoming fairs

Tomorrow, Sunday, June 2nd, Antique Fair at the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, Lismore Community Centre, Co Waterford

June 8th and 9th, National Antiques Fair, South Court Hotel, Limerick One of the largest fairs in the calendar, with more than 80 stands.