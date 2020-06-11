Farewell to the city: Is it time to move to a house in the country?

Remote working, cheaper housing, cleaner air: there’s a lot to be said for quitting the city

Joanne Hunt

With a global acceleration towards remote working, and cheaper housing, for some, living in the capital may no longer add up.

Has the pandemic made you long for more space? A bigger, more affordable home; green fields; fewer people: there’s a lot to be said for quitting the city. With a global acceleration towards remote working, and cheaper housing, for some, living in the capital may no longer add up.

Crowded house

For weeks, Covid-19 restrictions had us tethered to within walking distance of our front doors. After yet one more circuit of the local housing estates or trying to social distance in busy parks, those paying top dollar to live in some of Dublin’s priciest suburbs may have questioned city life. Their country cousins west of the Shannon were confined too of course, but probably with smaller mortgages, fewer people to contend with and a lot more room to roam.

