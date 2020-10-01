Fair Deal nursing home scheme and the family home: how does it work?

How would your home fare under the Fair Deal scheme designed to ensure older people can afford nursing home care should they need it? It may depend on what you own. The more valuable your house, the more you may pay for nursing home care under the scheme. So how does it work, and what does it mean for your home?

What’s the deal?

The Fair Deal scheme provides financial support for long-term nursing home care. The cost of such care is substantial and, under the scheme, your finances are assessed as to how much of a contribution you can make. If that contribution is less than the amount of the fees, the HSE will pay the balance. Your contribution is based on your income and savings, investments and land or property.