Explore Cork harbour, from Spike Island to whale watching

Clear waters

For a day trip with a differenced this month, consider Cork Harbour. As the second-largest natural harbour in the world after Sydney Harbour in Australia, Cork has played a huge role in Irish history, from being the point from which more than 2.5 million Irish citizens emigrated to being the last stop for the Titanic. Pure Cork offers a whole range of harbour exploration and discovery activities from visiting Spike Island, which was once the largest prison in the world, or whale watching in rebel waters. purecork.ie

Savour Smithfield

Smithfield’s Hendrick Hotel launches a new package this month, celebrating its art collection and the vibrant Smithfield neighbourhood. Drop your bags at the home of 270 works of Irish and international street art from Maser and Aches to Signs of Power before strolling to the nearby Jameson Bow Street visitor centre for a whiskey tasting and a complimentary drink in JJ’s Bar. The Whiskey and Art package at The Hendrick starts from €200 per night and includes an overnight stay for two, a light breakfast and two passes to the Jameson Bow Street Experience Tour. hendrickdublin.ie

Great games

The GAA Museum at Croke Park hosts a new family-friendly Creepy Creator Halloween Tour this October 25th-31st. Meet Croke Park mascot Cluasóg, the Irish hare, explore the stadium and then let smallies’ imaginations run wild as they decorate their own ceramic pumpkins and bats. With fancy dress prizes and more, family tickets start from €40. crokepark.ie/halloween

Northern star

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast has been named the 2019 AA Hotel of the Year Northern Ireland. The five-star was awarded for its exceptional service and design, having recently added a further 16 luxury bedrooms, penthouse suite and meeting rooms to its offering. Visittheaa.com for a full list of their award recipients this year, including winners across hospitality and food.