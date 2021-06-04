Escape to the country with these three rural retreats

Homes in Galway, Cavan and Kildare offer chance to pursue a more relaxed way of life

Chestnut Lane: one of just a handful of homes designed by the renowned architect Ronnie Tallon

With the June bank-holiday weekend upon us, and Ireland reopening for the summer – and with any luck for good – many people will be looking beyond the confines of their counties for some rest and relaxation.

And while most of us will return from our staycations and pick up where we left off, some will wonder what it would be like to make the break a more permanent one. With that in mind, here are three homes to consider.

Chestnut Lane (above), in Co Galway, is one of a handful of homes created by renowned modernist architect Ronnie Tallon. It’s on the market for €1.2 million. You can see it here.

Lough Sillan House
Lough Sillan House, in Co Cavan, is a comfortable lakeside rectory in mature gardens, also on the market €1.2 million. You can see it here.

River Cottage
River Cottage is a chocolate-box-pretty home in Co Kildare that’s on the market for just €195,000 – but it’s need of some more TLC. You can see it here.

