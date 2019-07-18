Dublin’s secret sought-after streets: 18 addresses for househunters in the know
These hidden squares and leafy roads are among the capital’s most sought-after
Havelock Square in Sandymount, Dublin 4. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
For those in search of a home, either to buy or rent, it is well worth remembering one of the golden rules of property: you are not just buying or renting a house, you are buying into a neighbourhood.
In some small pockets around the city and county – little squares and streets off the beaten track, where demand is high – agents have a waiting list of buyers wanting something a little more than the obvious. And it is often the more modest houses that share a sense of community, hugely important in a city with a population density of 11,880 per square mile.