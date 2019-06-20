The sub-€400,000 category is where the property market is at its busiest. Eunan Doherty, selling agent with DNG who specialises in Dublin 8 and Dublin 2, says viewing numbers are through the roof in this price range. “This bracket has seen significant growth over the last few years, but it’s still a good time to buy because supply is up – possibly a hangover from overpriced stock coming down – while prices have remained stable”. With rents continuing to soar, the sums are compelling when you consider that a mortgage repayment on a city-centre two-bed property is about €1,600 a month compared with a rent of about €2,400.

Doherty currently has a Dublin 8 property on his books that came on the market in late May seeking €395,000 and is now at €441,000. He regularly sees a premium being paid for turnkey properties, ie those presenting in excellent condition. “People will pay up to 15 per cent more for turnkey because they are only funded to buy and they simply don’t have the additional funds for renovation.”