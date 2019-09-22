Dozens of hot air balloons to take to the skies above Offaly

Looking up

From September 22nd to 27th, the skies above Birr Castle Gardens in Co Offaly will be filled with dozens of hot air balloons. The 49th Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships 2019 will take place throughout the week, and the annual festival is both a private event for hobby balloonists from all over the world to make their mark, as well as an epic opportunity for spectators to gather in the grounds and watch this race take place high above. For admission details and tickets visit birrcastle.com.

Viking return

The first annual Viking Fire Festival is coming to Wexford town next Saturday, September 28th. Wexford Quayside will be transformed into a real-life Viking Village, with immersive experiences akin to life more than 1,000 years ago. With re-enactions, storytelling, a Viking market, weaving, leatherworking and Viking musical performances taking place, families will see history come alive at this special event. Visit irishheritage.ie for tickets and information.

Wild west

Adventure Sligo has announced a Wild Atlantic Escapes Weekend for October 11th to 13th. There’s something for everyone at the activity festival, from a Full moon night hike in Union Woods or a dawn paddle across the tranquil waters of Lough Gill on silent stand-up paddle boards, to coastal trail guided walking tours, horse riding for the whole family on Traluath Beach, yoga and more. Whatever your adrenaline levels desire, you’ll find it here. adventuresligo.ie

Bar 22 at Castleknock Hotel: the hotel has launched its new ‘Magic Moments’ spa package

Castleknock calling

Indulge in a special day spa break this autumn at the Castleknock Hotel. Their new “Magic Moments” spa package includes a choice of one of four 55-minute treatments, followed by refreshments and libations in their 22 Bar and Restaurant. With a warm spiced mud wrap, Voya self-discovery facial, head, neck, and shoulder massage with taster facial or a full-body exfoliation and head massage all on the menu, a day spent here will pay dividends. Available Monday to Friday from now until December 31st. castleknockhotel.com