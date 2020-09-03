Does property make sense as a pension punt?

Landlords are exiting the market in droves. Rent caps, high tax and heavy regulation combine to make it feel like a mugs game for many. But if things are that bad, why are others continuing to invest? Maybe they know something you don’t.

Mixed signals

On the one hand, figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that between 2016 and March this year, the number of private landlords dropped by 5,657. That’s despite record rents. More are walking away every year.