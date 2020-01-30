Divorce: what happens to the family home?
For parting couples with property to divide, it’s complicated
“The property market has a very significant unhelpful effect on marital breakdown.”Photograph: iStock
When love leaves the building, what happens to the home? For most, the family home is a safe haven. But if you’ve emotionally checked out of an intimate relationship, with feelings fraught and finances in play, can you stop it becoming a battle zone?
“In general, it’s a 50/50 split,” says specialist family law solicitor Deirdre Burke. “Regardless of who is registered as the owner, if a couple is married, that’s the starting point.”