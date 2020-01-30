When love leaves the building, what happens to the home? For most, the family home is a safe haven. But if you’ve emotionally checked out of an intimate relationship, with feelings fraught and finances in play, can you stop it becoming a battle zone?

“In general, it’s a 50/50 split,” says specialist family law solicitor Deirdre Burke. “Regardless of who is registered as the owner, if a couple is married, that’s the starting point.”