Designs to inspire your home on display at industry awards

This year’s Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) Awards – hosted on Zoom – offered many inspiring ideas that householders could apply at home. Luca Architecture’s curved glass meetingroom installed in its Merrion Square office won the commercial interiors category, but its design could inspire a sleek, minimalist broken-plan set-up in any modern kitchen.

Luca Architecture’s glass meetingroom

In the shop category, AB Projects’s work on the look and feel of Dublin 8 cafe-cum-gallery-cum-exhibition-space Hen’s Teeth “was so creatively done, from the use of blue tint in the glass to the tables made from recycled materials”, said Róisín Lafferty, president of the IDI.

O’Donnell O’Neill Design stole the show, taking two awards: one in the hotel and short-term stay section for its work on The Mayson hotel at North Wall Quay in Dublin 1, and another in the restaurant category for Doolally Indian restaurant on South Richmond Street in Dublin 8.

The Mayson hotel

The firm has been responsible for much of the capital’s hospitality interiors in recent times. “The work displays an understanding of layering that ranges from upholstery to tiling, inlaid details and lighting,” Lafferty said of the firm’s efforts.

Think Design won in the exhibition, pop-up and set-design section for its Autumn/Winter fashion show for Brown Thomas last year. Staged within Trinity College’s Exam Hall, it featured arches in a deep marigold yellow, guaranteed to bring photography alive.

Think Design’s set-up for a Brown Thomas fashion show in TCD’s Exam Hall

But a year on the company, which worked mainly in the events sector, has had to pivot to stay afloat. During the March lockdown it created a range of super-cool screens, and it has since branched out to offer a range of furniture.

A Think Design table

These include small arty side tables, some with a central cut-out in the shape of a circle or an oval. Standing about 55cm high, they cost €380, excluding delivery.

Full list of winners is available at idi-design.ie

thinkdesign.ie; luca.ie; ooda.ie; hensteethstore.com